The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is ending soon: Here's what you need to know

The 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing. Image courtesy of Nordstrom.

All good things must come to an end, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of them. After weeks of previews and early access, followed by general access to the sale, it's now the final weekend to shop before prices go back up.

As of Aug. 9, sale prices will no longer be in effect, so if you haven't already had a chance to check it out, you've still got time to take advantage of this year's deals. It's Nordstrom's biggest shopping event of the year, so you're not going to want to miss out on the thousands of fashion, beauty and home deals that are still available.

You can shop a selection of Nordstrom’s best Anniversary Sale finds below, and be sure to add them to your cart before they're gone — or prices go back up.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit. Image via Nordstrom.

Beloved by celebrities and makeup artists for its instant toning effects, the NuFace device is a worthy splurge.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $199 ($339 value)

Adidas Men's UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe. Image via Nordstrom.

Springy and responsive cushioning fuse comfort and performance in this all-distance running shoe that supports your feet.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $120 (originally $180)

Pavé Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings. Image via Nordstrom.

Add some bling to your wardrobe (without breaking the bank!) with these large hoops that are embellished with cubic zirconia.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $30 (originally $39)

Halogen Plissé Long Sleeve Minidress. Image via Nordstrom.

Ruched detailing and a wrap silhouette take this classic little black dress to the next level.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $79)

Paige Transcend Federal Slim Straight Leg Jeans. Image via Nordstrom.

This pair of slim-fit jeans are made using TRANSCEND denim, which offers superior shape retention and a super-soft feel.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $134 (originally $209)

Zella Snow Wash Rib Bike Shorts. Image via Nordstrom.

A step of from your average bike shorts, this pair has a sporty ribbed design and a vintage-inspired wash.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $36 (originally $55)

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform High Top Sneaker. Image via Nordstrom.

If you prefer a little extra lift, these platform high-top Converse give just enough extra height while still keeping a casual vibe.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $60 (originally $80)

BP. Boyfriend Plaid Button-Up Shirt. Image via Nordstrom.

Inspired by '90s grunge, this soft plaid shirt has an oversized fit that's ideal for layering.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $32 (originally $49)

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is the department store’s biggest, best, and most popular sale of the year, featuring deals of up to 40 per cent off your favourite designers like Zella, Madewell, Paige and more.

This sale is different from the rest though, because it includes markdowns on brand-new arrivals rather than end of season items, but only for a limited time. Once the Anniversary Sale is over, prices go back up to regular price.

In addition to huge discounts on this season's must-haves, you'll also find 12 days of exciting beauty events, Daily Deals, customized samples, gifts with purchase and more when you shop in stores and online.

New for 2021, Nordstrom is also adding more than 100 brands to their roster of markdowns, including Outdoor Research, IVL Collective, Club Monaco, Dyson, BDG Urban Outfitters, Reiss, Jenni Kayne, Nécessaire, Billabong, Open Edit, SPGBK Watches, La Ligne, Dagne Dover and more.

When can I shop the Anniversary Sale?

The Anniversary Sale officially runs until Aug. 8, and prices go back up on Aug. 9. However, since sale picks are known to sell out, you'll want to take advantage of these top deals as soon as possible.

