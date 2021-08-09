From Michael Kors to Tory Buch: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale may be over — but these deals are still worth checking out

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Nordstrom sale may be over — but these deals are still worth checking out (Photos via Nordstrom)

Another Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has come and gone, and if you didn't have the chance to pick up any of this year's incredible deals, we wouldn't fret; the retailer still has thousands of discounted items up for grabs.

From MICHAEL Michael Kors shoes to Tory Burch accessories, there are a whopping 14,000 sale items includes in the women's section alone.

Because no one has time to sort through that much stock, we did the legwork for you and rounded up 11 non-Anniversary Nordstrom Sale items that are worth a second look. Keep scrolling to shop the trending pieces we'll be adding to our own Nordstrom carts come payday.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal in Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

Snag these MICHAEL Michael Kors platform sandals for 40 per cent off right now. The crisscross espadrilles are available in two colours: black and brown.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $59 (originally $99)

Tory Burch Kira Braided Charm Bracelet in Wine/Morning Glory (Photo via Nordstrom)

A grown-up take on a friendship bracelet, this pretty Tory Burch style is available in three eye-catching colour combinations.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $41 (originally $58)

Zella Body Flex Sports Bra (Photo via Nordstrom)

We won't blame you if you want to wear this low-impact sports bra outside of the studio. Made from moisture-wicking fabric, the Zella style features removable cups.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $19 (originally $25)

Sam Edelman Garson Slide Sandal in Molten Gold (Photo via Nordstrom)

These chic slide sandals feature a trendy knotted leather strap and a cushioned footbed for on-the-go comfort. Grab the on-sale sandals in one of five colours.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $56 (originally $80)

Treasure & Bond Bleached Crewneck Sweatshirt (Photo via Nordstrom)

Cuddle up in this cool rock 'n' roll-inspired sweatshirt. The relaxed-fit sweatshirt is available in three acid wash colour combinations.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $25 (originally $49)

MICHAEL Michael Kors Dash Sneaker in Luggage Multi (Photo via Nordstrom)

Get ready for the "where did you get those?" questions while out and about in these cool MICHAEL Michael Kors sneakers. The sporty-chic style is available in four colour combinations.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, starting from $86 (originally $145-$155)

Lost + Wander 3-Pack Pleated Face Masks in Yellow/Tropical/Lavender (Photo via Nordstrom)

Save a whopping 80 per cent on these washable, reusable face masks. The Lost + Wander cotton masks are available in three styles.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $6 (originally $30)

Sam Edelman Granada Slide Sandal in Dark Bourbon Leather (Photo via Nordstrom)

Hello, style! These timeless leather slides are available in eight gorgeous designs, including snake print and mixed suede.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, starting from $42 (originally $60)

French Connection Bruns Ansa A-Line Dress (Photo via Nordstrom)

Head back to the office in style in this feminine French Connection dress. The classy A-line dress is sleek for your morning meetings and after-work drinks.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $59 (originally $98)

Sam Edelman Hilary Bootie in Dark Brown (Photo via Nordstrom)

Who else is ready for fall fashion? Get a head start on the season with these effortlessly cool Sam Edelman boots, available in black and brown.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100 (originally $150)

Ganni Leopard Print Leather Camera Bag (Photo via Nordstrom)

Scandi style, coming right up. Snag this cool-girl Ganni bag for a whopping 60 per cent off right now at Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $98 (originally $245)

