This 'summer staple' Nordstrom dress is nearly 30% off during the Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom shoppers love this stylish and lightweight dress. (Photos via Nordstrom)

Now that peak summer weather is in full swing, there's no better time to clear some closet space for pieces you'll wear on repeat in the coming months.

Not sure where to start? Nordstrom's Treasure and Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress is a summer staple you'll want to check out. According to shoppers, this dress is "cute and comfortable" and "flattering on all body types."

And the best part? It's included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and now rings in at just $36.

Nordstrom Treasure and Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress in Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

$36 $49 at Nordstrom

As of July 9, All Nordy Club members are the only ones eligible to shop the Anniversary Sale before the sale opens to the general public on July 15 — meaning they can score first dibs on this year's must-have selection of fashion, beauty, accessories and more.

In Canada, shoppers can currently preview this year's deals, with early access beginning on July 14 before the sale opens to the public on July 15.

The details

According to the item's description, you can "build a bevy of looks around this single sleeveless sheath styled with side ruching and a crossover hem."

Available in sizes XS-XXL, this cute ruched dress comes in 10 vibrant colours. Made from a mix of polyester and cotton, this lightweight frock is soft to the touch and has plenty of stretch.

Pair this dress with sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual look, or with jewelry and strappy sandals for a night out.

Nordstrom Treasure and Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress in Blue Surf (Photo via Nordstrom)

$36 $49 at Nordstrom

What shoppers are saying

While the dress so far only has 70-some reviews, Nordstrom shoppers have already given this dress a 4.0-star rating for its versatility and flattering fit.

"This dress is very flattering and really easy to dress up or down," raves one shopper. "I'll definitely be buying more colours because it's a summer wardrobe staple."

"Love how this dress fits. I’m self conscious about my mid-section so I tend to avoid tight dresses, but this dress makes me feel so fabulous. You can dress it up with heels or down with with sneakers," adds another.

"A fabulous go-to dress for any occasion! Can’t wait to wear it with a white jean jacket or a cute cardigan! Very flattering and not too short," writes another reviewer.

Nordstrom Treasure and Bond Ruched Sleeveless Dress in Pink Vivacious (Photo via Nordstrom)

$36 $49 at Nordstrom

However, some shoppers say that the material wrinkles easily.

"The material is a bit thin for my taste and gets easily crumpled," adds a reviewer.

"Really cute dress but it shows every wrinkle or imperfection in the fabric," writes another shopper.

"A really nice and cost-effective purchase for summer, if you don't mind a bit of wrinkles!" adds another.

The verdict

Nordstrom's Treasure and Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress will be your new summer wardrobe MVP. Shoppers love how versatile, cute and comfortable this dress is, but you may want to keep an iron or portable steamer on hand to eliminate unwanted wrinkles.

At its current sale price of just $36, you may even want to stock up on it in multiple colours!

