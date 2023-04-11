Nordstrom shoppers say they 'feel beautiful' in this $99 dress — and it was just restocked

The ASTR The Label Tie Back Puff Sleeve Midi Dress was just restocked at Nordstrom, but it's already selling out.

Warm weather is here — and a sundress that works for a multitude of occasions is a must-have for spring and summer.

That's why Nordstrom shoppers are loving the Tie Back Midi Dress from ASTR the Label — which is basically a Swiss Army knife for your wardrobe.

And at $99, the frock slips in just under a $100 budget. Read on to find out why it's worth adding to cart.

This baby pink color is perfect for daytime. Brunch is calling!

$99 at Nordstrom

Wearable day and night

When you think of what you slip into most often during the warmer months, it's likely something easygoing and comfortable. The Tie Back Midi Dress checks both those boxes.

This lined sundress has a charming sweetheart neckline and short puffy sleeves, perfect for keeping cool on sweltering afternoons.

Perhaps the cutest — and dare we say sexiest — detail about this dress is the open-and-tied back, where the fresh breeze can get to your sun-kissed skin.

'I feel beautiful in this dress'

While the Tie Back Midi Dress is a new release — it's already garnering positive reviews, and selling fast. It was recently restocked in cream — a lovely pinkish cream that would be great for anything from summer parties to bridal showers or engagement parties — as well as blue and black. But sizes are already selling fast, so if you're looking to snap this up for summer, you'll want to hurry.

"One of the most flattering dresses I’ve bought," wrote one reviewer. "Might wear it for engagement pictures because I feel so confident in it."

"I never wear backless dresses but decided to take a chance on this one! LOVE!" echoed another shopper. "The tie around the upper part of the back makes me feel secure and the larger tie around the waist is super flattering! The length is perfect."

"Highly recommend this gorgeous dress!" they continued.

The pretty frock is available in sizes XS (00-0) to XL (14-16). If cream isn't your colour, you can sign up for the waitlist in case other colourways are restocked.

Verdict

Nordstrom shoppers can't say enough good things about the Tie Back Midi Dress. Pair it with a kitschy clutch, and matching sandals, and you'll be ready for anything. But if you're looking to shop, you'll want to snap it up soon since it's selling fast.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.