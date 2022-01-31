Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this cozy $155 cardigan: 'You will live in this'

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan is a must have for winter.

Nothing beats cozying up with a warm drink and a soft blanket during the winter — except maybe if you add in an ultra-soft sweater to the mix.

Barefoot Dreams is one popular brand that makes some of the softest knits around, and has quickly become one of Nordstrom's most popular brands beloved by shoppers and celebrities alike. The Malibu-based loungewear brand's robes, slippers, blankets have been spotted on the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Chrissy Teigen just to name a few.

If you're on the hunt for an elegant sweater that adds comfort and style to your winter wardrobe, there's the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (shop in Canada here, shop in U.S. here).

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan. Image via Nordstrom.

$155 at Nordstrom Canada$116 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan is one of Nordstrom's bestselling sweaters, and shoppers say it's "worth every penny."

The soft and lightweight knit features an open-front design and is crafted from a cozy blend of nylon and rayon. It's available in three sizes: XS/small, medium and large/XL, and fits sizes two to 16.

The cardigan's multiple colour options are great for lounging around the house or running errands, and most importantly, the style is machine-wash and tumble-dry-friendly.

CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan. Image via Nordstrom.

What people are saying

Collecting more than 3,600 reviews, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan has an average 4.7-star rating from Nordstrom shoppers.

"This cardigan is super soft and comfortable. It’s not too heavy and provides warmth with style. It’s a nice quality fabric and just the right length as I didn’t want it too long," one reviewer shared.

"You will live in this thing," another Nordstrom shopper writes. "So very soft. No scratchy tags. Pockets for your phone/glasses/earbuds. Wash and line dry with no issues. Perfect pandemic lockdown companion."

"I can seriously say I wish I had purchased this sooner! It's so worth the money you spend!" echoes another reviewer. "SO soft and cozy, washes well, doesn't lose shape and is just overall beautiful. I have basically lived in this thing for the last two months."

However, before you head to checkout, some shoppers note the style runs small, so you may want to size up to get a relaxed, oversized look.

"Love Barefoot Dreams products and this this one doesn’t disappoint. HOWEVER…order a size larger [since] they fit tight in the arms. I am an extra small and need a medium for comfort," one reviewer recommended.

CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan. Image via Nordstrom.

The verdict

With more than 3,600 five-star reviews backing it, Nordstrom shoppers say the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan is "delightfully soft" and a fantastic buy for lounging and keeping cozy. However, some users felt the cardigan was too fitted for their liking.

