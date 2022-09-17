Hurry, this cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan is 40% off right now at Nordstrom

Save 40% on the Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan. Photos via Nordstrom.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nothing beats the appeal of a cozy sweater when the temperature starts to drop, and Barefoot Dreams is one brand that does them better than anyone.

Whether it's a cardigan, a robe or one of their blankets, the brand's plush and cozy items are usually pretty quick to sell out.

If you're a fan of the brand, you're going to want to head to Nordstrom ASAP, because the Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) is currently on sale for 40 per cent off.

Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan. Image via Nordstrom.

$110 CAD $183 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $89 USD $148 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

This lounge-worthy cardigan is made from a soft, lightweight knit that keeps you cozy around the house or out on errands. It's a lighter version of the iconic CozyChic fabric that makes up Barefoot Dreams' beloved CozyChic Throw, so it's the next best thing to draping yourself in a blanket.

The cardigan features shawl collar and two patch pockets, plus a removable self-tie belt. While it's still available in sizes X-Small to X-Large, we predict that sizes are going to sell out quickly now that the "Grey Skies" shade of this plush cardigan is on sale.

Although this Barefoot Dreams cardigan has only received a handful of customer reviews, shoppers have raved that it's a "great sale buy."

"This is like a long open cardigan, but perfect for me with a long torso and for being cozy at home," reads one review. "I likely would not have bought this full price.. but it's absolutely worth getting while on sale."

Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan. Image via Nordstrom.

$110 CAD $183 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $89 USD $148 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Shoppers have also praised the sweater's fabric, which has been called "so soft and not too heavy!"

Story continues

"The fabric is the “Ultra Lite”, the thinnest Barefoot Dreams fabric. So while cozy, it is not heavy, too thick or too hot. Elegant, easy, and chic," one shopper wrote.

Despite the rave reviews, some reviewers weren't a fan of the casual and relaxed fit of this cardigan, which they say "looks kind of like a short robe." However, fans of Barefoot Dreams's cozy styles will likely fall for its lightweight and soft feel that's perfect for cooler weather.

Given that this cardigan is on major sale right now, we don't expect it to stay in stock for too long. And with shoppers revealing that they never want to take it off, there's a good chance that you'll love it too.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.