$128 Nordstrom robe is 'utter magic' — and you can still get it in time for Christmas

This cozy robe makes a great Christmas gift - and it's shopper approved. Images via Barefoot Dreams, Nordstrom.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and that means that the clock is ticking on ordering your last-minute gifts online.

Luckily, some retailers are offering a Christmas delivery guarantee, including Nordstrom. Eligible items are marked in green with an "Arrives by Christmas" notice, so you won't be left guessing on delivery times.

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe (shop here in Canada, here in U.S.) is one of those gift ideas that's eligible for Christmas delivery, and it's a shopper-approved pick to boot.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe in Garnet. Image via Nordstrom.

$128 at Nordstrom Canada$99 at Nordstrom U.S.

What is it?

This plush robe takes everything shoppers love about Barefoot Dreams's top-rated CozyChic Throw Blanket and transforms it into a wearable item. It's made with the brand's signature CozyChic fabric — a machine-washable microfibre that won't shrink or pill.

The robe comes in six stunning colours (black, light grey, amethyst, garnet, pink and camel) and is available in three sizes. Since it's a unisex design, the sizes are based on weight and height rather than standard clothing sizes, so you'll want to make sure that you check out the size guide before you buy.

What shoppers are saying

Nordstrom shoppers agree that this robe is a top choice to spoil a loved one, or just as a way to pamper yourself.

This robe has earned an impressive 4.5-star rating from more than 850 customer reviews, as shoppers have called it the "best robe ever."

"I love this robe! I bought one for my mom last year for Mother's Day and she loves it," shared one reviewer. "I decided it was finally time to buy one for myself, and I am so happy I did. It is so soft and warm. I wear it daily. Great length and size."

Story continues

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe in Soft Camel. Image via Nordstrom.

"After watching yet another 'plush' robe pill and become matted, I decided to indulge in this robe. Utter magic!" raved another. "Fits perfectly and line dries quickly after washing. Dense, plush and soft. I really love this robe, and will never be without one!"

Some reviews caution that this robe does tend to stretch out, so if you find yourself between sizes you may want to opt for the smaller size in order to maintain the best fit down the line.

"The material of this robe is super soft and cozy without being hot. At 5'4" and 135 pounds, the smallest size is still a bit too big. I also wish it was a little shorter," shared one reviewer.

Final verdict

According to customers, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe is a worthwhile investment, as it lasts for years and holds up well through the wash. Its cozy, extra-soft feel is ideal for winter weather— especially since it doubles as a wearable blanket once the temperature dips.

You'll want to pay careful attention to the size chart, since this robe does fit on the long and baggy side. That said, it might just be even more cozy with a slightly oversized fit this holiday season.

For even more holiday gift ideas that are sure to arrive on time, scroll through our Nordstrom gifting picks below.

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper. Image via Nordstrom.

These iconic suede slippers from Ugg are lined with genuine shearling for extra warmth when you're lounging at home.

$105 at Nordstrom Canada

Canada Goose Arctic Disc Merino Wool Toque Beanie. Image via Nordstrom.

Made from double-layered merino-wool, this beanie can be worn long for a slouchy look or cuffed for extra warmth over your ears.

$195 at Nordstrom Canada

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum. Image via Nordstrom.

This spicy, smoky unisex fragrance has become a classic in the world of scents, and it makes a great holiday gift idea for the perfume fan in your life.

From $102 at Nordstrom Canada

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Thread & Supply Shirt Jacket. Image via Nordstrom.

A cozy layering piece that will likely be worn on repeat all season long, this lightweight shirt jacket brings together comfort and style.

$64 at Nordstrom Canada

Fjällräven Kånken Water Resistant Backpack. Image via Nordstrom.

This functional and roomy backpack is an easy gift idea for any student, busy professional, or avid hiker this Christmas.

$100 at Nordstrom Canada

Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants. Image via Nordstrom.

These luxe joggers are made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric for a lightweight feel that keeps you cool.

$110 at Nordstrom Canada

Soho Glow Mini Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick Trio. Image via Nordstrom.

These mini eyeshadows can be worn on their own or blended together to create a dreamy, shimmery makeup look.

$36 at Nordstrom Canada

Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask. Image via Nordstrom.

Slip into a peaceful sleep with this weighted sleep mask, which features a patented design that distributes weight to key pressure points on areas surrounding the eyes tied to relaxation.

$50 at Nordstrom Canada

Tech-Smart Quarter Zip Pullover Sweater. Image via Nordstrom.

For a timeless look, this quarter-zip sweater made from with a blend of cotton, Thermolite and merino wool offers a warm, yet lightweight design.

$89 at Nordstrom Canada

Diptyque Baies Candle. Image via Nordstrom.

Scented with roses and blackcurrant leaves, this romantic candle adds a luxurious touch to any room.

From $51 at Nordstrom Canada

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.