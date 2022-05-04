We predict these $140 Birkenstock sandals will be Nordstrom's next sell-out style

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal are the latest must-have style for summer.

Few trends manage to stand the test of time, especially when fashion is consistently changing from year to year. That's why when certain staples do stick around over the years, it's worth taking note.

Since their debut back in 1973, Birkenstock's Arizona sandals have remained one of the brand's most popular styles. In fact, according to Footwear News, the Arizona actually accounts for one-third of all Birkenstock sandals sold annually.

In case you haven't yet tried them for yourself, now is the perfect time to add a pair of the must-have Arizona Soft Slide Sandals (shop them here in Canada, shop them here in the U.S.) to your footwear collection.

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal. Image via Nordstrom.

These slip on sandals feature an updated take on the classic Arizona style, which was originally created using leather uppers. The soft suede easily molds to the shape of your foot, with none of the break-in time that can often come along with stiff leather.

Like all Birkenstock footwear, the Arizona Soft Slide Sandals use the brand's iconic cork-and-latex footbed as the foundation, providing natural all-day support.

These sandals come in a range of colours for the season, including earthy neutrals, soft pastels, and bold tones. They also feature a fun monochromatic buckle that perfectly blends into the suede uppers for a seamless look.

Why shoppers love them

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing Birkenstocks in recent years, and as a fan of them myself, it's easy to see why so many people have fallen for these comfy summer sandals.

Nordstrom shoppers have given the Arizona Soft Slide Sandals an impressive 4.7-star rating, calling them an "absolute must" for casual wear.

"Love these! Perfect for spring and very comfy after a few wears," shared one reviewer. "Will last a long time. Love the quality and how light they are."

"The soft footbed and suede upper are the ultimate in comfort. Love them!" added another.

Arizona Soft Slide Sandal in Taupe. Image via Nordstrom.

Thanks to their supportive contoured footbed, these sandals are also a great choice for those who may experience foot pain.

"Great shoes. I typically have to wear orthotics in my shoes, but not with Birks. They provide good support and are very comfortable," noted one reviewer.

Some shoppers found that these sandals do have a slightly narrow fit, which means that they may not be the most comfortable for those with wide feet. Given that they are only available in a single width on the Nordstrom site, it may be worth giving them a try in person before adding them to your cart.

Verdict

Spring and summer call for shoes that are both comfortable and warm weather-ready. Birkenstocks fit the bill, with shoppers raving about their versatility and all day comfort.

After being spotted on some of the biggest stars around, we predict that the Arizona Soft Slide Sandals will quickly become one of this season's must-have styles. And since sizes are already beginning to sell out, you'll want to grab them while you still can.

