PSA: Nordstrom just restocked these viral Birkenstock clogs — shop them before they sell out!

The fur-lined Birkenstock Bostons are the ideal fall shoe or indoor slipper, and they were just restocked at Nordstrom.

You heard it here first: Nordstrom just restocked the Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clogs — and you need to get them before they sell out.

Nordstrom shoppers love these cozy, stylish slip-ons to pair with street-style looks and keep their feet toasty around the house.

Birkenstock is known for their iconic cork-and-latex footbed that provides tons of support, particularly for those who deal with foot and heel issues like plantar fasciitis.

The Boston Clogs also feature plush genuine-shearling lining, providing extra cushioning and natural moisture-wicking — and if previous years are any indication, they won't be in stock for long.

If you're looking to add these cozy slides to your fall wardrobe, read on for all the details.

Kick back in these furry mules in one of six colours: taupe, caramel brown, dark brown, black, white, or hot pink.

The details

Built with a natural cork-and-latex footbed, these mules are contoured in the shape of a healthy foot to ensure proper weight distribution.

The Boston Clogs also have an adjustable strap with buckle closure for further support and a customized fit, which allows even more leeway for unisex sizing.

Available in a women's sizes 5.5 to 10.5, the brand recommends sizing up if you're in-between sizes. The Boston clogs are currently available in stone, mocha, antique white, black and fuchsia — although sizes are going fast.

Nordstrom shoppers say the Boston Clogs are "so toasty and warm."

What people are saying

With more than 200 reviews on Nordstrom's website, the Boston Clogs are a hit amongst shoppers.

Described as "super comfy and surprisingly cute," many reviewers have raved about their Instagram-worthiness and how convenient they are to slip on when you're rushing out the door.

"They are even cuter on your feet than in the picture," said one shopper.

"Great to slip on for the school run in the morning or to quick errands," said another shopper, who said they're also "surprisingly warm."

The Boston Clogs are also said to be a great alternative to regular house slippers.

"T clog keeps my feet plenty warm for the winter months and looks super cute with jeans and even leggings," said another reviewer. "I normally wear a size 36 in Birkenstock shoes but I sized up to a 37 in these and it was a perfect fit."

You could wear a more neutral-coloured pair of Boston's around town, but why not make a splash with a bright pink set?

Final thoughts

The verdict is in: the Boston Clogs are a savvy buy for their comfort, durability and style.

When it comes to finding the perfect fit, reviewers agree that sizing up is a good move, especially if you find yourself in between sizes.

But hurry — these clogs are typically sold out within the first The most popular sizes and colours fly off Nordstrom's shelves while in stock, so we recommend adding your favourites to your shopping cart before it's too late.

