These Nordstrom ankle boots are 'so comfortable' — and they're on sale for under $150

The Blondo Dahlia Waterproof Booties are perfect for winter weather, and they're on sale. (Photos via Nordstrom)

It's almost winter — which means it's time to stock up on new cold-weather essentials, like a great pair of boots.

Last year, Yahoo editors found the perfect fall ankle boot — and this year they're back — with an update. Did we mention they're also on sale as part of Nordstrom's Holiday Deals (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.)

The Blondo Dahlia Waterproof Bootie (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) has similar hardware and lug soles to last year's Dagger Bootie — but this version has a more streamlined, single buckle.

Blondo Dahlia Waterproof Bootie in black nubuck (Photo via Nordstrom)

$130 CAD $190 CAD at Nordstrom CanadaFrom $75 USD $150 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

Using the same AquaProtect technology as their predecessor, the Dahlia Waterproof Bootie protects your feet and keeps them warm in inclement weather. The AquaProtect seal guards leather from water and salt — ideal for the winter months.

These versatile booties can be dressed up or down. On-trend and weather appropriate, these boots are practical, while still being effortlessly stylish with their buckle detail and chunky lug sole.

With a two inch heel and interior zipper, the subtle stretchy inserts at the ankle give these booties a custom fit that moulds to your body for ultimate comfort.

Blondo Dahlia Waterproof Bootie in chocolate suede (Photo via Nordstrom)

$130 CAD $190 CAD at Nordstrom CanadaFrom $75 USD $150 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

What shoppers are saying

These versatile booties excel in both function and fashion — and while reviews are still trickling in, shoppers are loving the updated style.

"These are my new favourite bootie. So comfortable," raves one reviewer.

"The wedge gives me added height, without sacrificing comfort. And the metal buckle makes them versatile for day and night."

"Very stylish and attractive boots. Blondo always makes the best boots for winter," adds another. "Comfortable and affordable. I sometimes have to buy narrows but these fit the bill."

While these boots are loved for their stylish silhouette, some shoppers warn they run a little small and recommend sizing up.

"These Chelsea boots look pretty good but if I were to keep them I would need a larger size. They do run small and feel narrow," shares one shopper.

"I really wanted to love these booties. They were too narrow and the toe box wasn’t wide enough either," adds another.

Blondo Dahlia Waterproof Bootie in olive suede (Photo via Nordstrom)

$130 CAD $190 CAD at Nordstrom CanadaFrom $75 USD $150 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Verdict

If you're in the market for a new pair of winter-friendly booties, these Blondo Dahlia Waterproof Booties fit the bill thanks to their sealed seams and waterproof leather. An updated version of last year's Dagger Booties, it won't be long until these boots are selling out on Nordstrom — especially at their current sale price.

Shoppers recommend sizing up in the Blondo Dahlia Waterproof Booties due to their narrow silhouette.

