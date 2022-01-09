These 'comfortable' and 'cozy' Nordstrom boots are perfect for winter, and they're only $110

Want more winter fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Nordstrom shoppers say this pair of waterproof boots is on their list of winter must-haves. Images via Nordstrom.

Winter boots that are comfortable, cute and waterproof? While it may sound like a pipe dream, the truth is that it is actually possible to find styles that tick all the boxes.

Take the Blondo Devin Waterproof Bootie for example (shop them in Canada here, shop them in the U.S. here). This pair of on-trend boots has everything you're looking for in a pair of cold weather footwear, and they're on sale now for nearly 40 per cent off.

Devin Waterproof Bootie. Image via Nordstrom.

$110 $180 at Nordstrom Canada$100 $160 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

Ringing in at $110 CAD/$100 USD, these waterproof suede boots are designed to protect against rain, puddles and slush to keep feet dry in wet conditions. We'd expect nothing less from the footwear brand Blondo, since they're known for their AquaProtect seal that guards leather and other materials against the harmful effects of winter elements.

They feature a sturdy rubber platform and a lug sole that's been deemed one of this year's biggest trends in footwear. They also have a cozy faux shearling interior to keep your feet warm once the temperature drops.

For easy wear, these boots come with a side zipper closer, meaning there's no fiddling with laces while you're on the go. You can shop them in two shades: black or camel.

What people are saying

Although these boots have only earned a handful of reviews, they're quickly becoming a favourite among Nordstrom shoppers. They've already earned a 4.3-star rating, with reviewers calling them an "absolute winner."

"Love these and received so many compliments when I wore them. Kept my feet warm and dry!" raved one reviewer.

The Blondo Devin Waterproof Bootie features a zip closure and adjustable laces. Image via Nordstrom.

"I just bought these boots yesterday and wore them to an outdoor lights event at the zoo. Despite the very cold temps and quite a bit of walking, these boots kept my feet comfortable and very cozy," added another.

Several shoppers have noted that while these boots live up to being comfortable, warm and waterproof, the do run slightly small.

"I'm normally an 8 in most shoes, 8.5 in sneakers, and can do 8 or 8.5 in boots. I ordered the 8.5 from the other reviewer's advice and happy with it. It's a little big but perfect for wearing with thick socks," reads one review.

Verdict

For booths that manage to combine both style and function, you can't go wrong with this pair from Blondo. Shoppers agree that they are comfortable, warm, and waterproof, making them an ideal pick for winter.

They do run a little small though, so if you're in-between sizes or like to wear thick socks during the winter, you'll want to follow the shopper recommendations and opt for a size up from your usual for extra comfort.

