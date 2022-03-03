These 'stylish and practical' waterproof boots are on sale for $114 at Nordstrom

These Blondo waterproof boots are stylish and functional — and they're on sale.

Nordstrom may be known for their high-end brands (and prices!) — but savvy shoppers know their sale section is one of the best places to find trendy buys on a budget.

Take the Blondo Hallie boots, for example (shop them in Canada here, shop them in the U.S. here). These stylish and functional boots are currently 40 per cent off in the colour Dark Taupe Suede, making now the ideal time to add them to your spring wardrobe.

Normally retailing for $190 CAD/$150 USD, these versatile boots are now just $114 CAD/$90 USD.

The details

This updated take on the classic Chelsea boot combines a sock-like knitted cuff and suede uppers for an eye-catching look. They're designed to be lightweight while still providing traction on slippery surfaces thanks to a thick rubber lug sole.

Like all Blondo boots, the Hallie also features a waterproof design. They use the brand's signature AquaProtect seal that guards materials against water and the harmful effects of calcium and salt.

You can shop them on sale in brown, or at regular price in black leather (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) if brown isn't quite your style.

What shoppers are saying

The Blondo Hallie boots have only earned a few dozen customer reviews so far, but they have received an impressive 4.7-star average rating.

They have been called a "must-buy" by shoppers, thanks to their comfortable fit and waterproof design.

"I bought these in the suede colour and they are comfortable right out of the box. Great price for the quality as these are well made and waterproof," one reviewer wrote.

"I have had a difficult time finding a classic pull on waterproof ankle boot. This is perfection!" raved another. "These look amazing with jeans, skirts, dresses, leggings and trousers. Go for it!"

In order to get the best fit, both shoppers and the Nordstrom site suggest that you size up in these boots because they run small.

"I listened to other reviews and since I’m between 9-9.5, the 9.5 fits great. They’re so comfortable and I love that the suede is water proof. They are slightly narrow but nothing too tight," one reviewer admitted.

Verdict

According to Nordstrom shoppers, these waterproof boots are a "stylish and practical" choice for winter weather. Their knit cuff makes them easy to slip on and off, but since they are a small fit you'll likely want to order these boots in a half size up.

