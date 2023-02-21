Nordstrom shoppers say these $190 waterproof boots are 'perfection'

Nordstrom shoppers are loving the Blondo Hallie Waterproof Boots.

Nordstrom is a go-to retailer when it comes to stylish and functional fashion finds. Take the Blondo Hallie Waterproof Boots, for example (shop them in Canada here, shop them in the U.S. here).

These weatherproof boots are the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe, and have won over shoppers with their "super comfortable" design. They're also tough enough to hold up to wet weather, without sacrificing your personal style.

Blondo Hallie Waterproof Bootie. Image via Nordstrom.

$190 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $150 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This updated take on the classic Chelsea boot combines a sock-like knitted cuff and leather uppers for an eye-catching look. They're designed to be lightweight while still providing traction on slippery surfaces thanks to a thick rubber lug sole.

Like all Blondo boots, the Hallie features a waterproof design. They use the brand's signature AquaProtect seal that guards materials against water and the harmful effects of calcium and salt.

'The perfect little black leather boot'

The Blondo Hallie boots have only earned a handful of customer reviews so far, but they have received a 4.4-star average rating.

They have been called a "must-buy" by shoppers, thanks to their comfortable fit and waterproof design.

"Such comfortable boots, I could wear them all day and all night. Soft, light, stylish, current and waterproof as well," one reviewer wrote.

"Quite literally the perfect little black leather boot for every day wear," raved another.

Blondo Hallie Waterproof Boots. Image via Nordstrom.

"I have had a difficult time finding a classic pull-on waterproof ankle boot. This is perfection!" raved another. "These look amazing with jeans, skirts, dresses, leggings and trousers. Go for it!"

In order to get the best fit, both shoppers and the Nordstrom site suggest that you size up in these boots because they run small.

"I listened to other reviews and since I’m between 9-9.5, the 9.5 fits great. They’re so comfortable and I love that the suede is water proof. They are slightly narrow but nothing too tight," one reviewer admitted.

Verdict

According to Nordstrom shoppers, these waterproof boots are a "stylish and practical" choice for winter weather. Their knit cuff makes them easy to slip on and off, but since they are a small fit you'll likely want to order these boots in a half size up.

Act fast though, as select sizes are already low in stock at Nordstrom.

