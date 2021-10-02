We predict these waterproof leather ankle boots from Nordstrom will be flying off the shelves

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Blondo's Sawyer Waterproof Boots from Nordstrom are a must-have for fall.

A great pair of boots are a must-have for every fall wardrobe. The versatile fall footwear option can be dressed up or down to suit any every fall activity. From apple picking to pumpkin patch visits, nights out with friends or just a casual look for brunch, a heeled ankle boot does it all.

There's one pair of chic fall boots from Nordstrom that we're predicting will be selling out quickly: the Sawyer Waterproof Boots by Blondo. The versatile waterproof boots are currently available at Nordstrom Canada and — in the U.S., they're on sale for more than 50 per cent off.

Blondo Sawyer Waterproof Boots available at Nordstrom Canada and U.S.

$180 at Nordstrom Canada$60 $130 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

These waterproof leather boots are perfect for navigating the sometimes rainy fall season with style.

The modest 2 3/4 inch heel adds height while remaining a comfortable everyday option to add an edge to casual jeans or dresses for the cooler weather.

While Blondo’s boots run narrow, they’re made with a leather lining and leather upper that will stretch with each wear.

Nordstrom U.S. carries dark taupe, black suede and black leather boots while Nordstrom Canada shoppers have access to the dark taupe and black suede boots only.

What people are saying

While there aren't a ton of reviews available online, Nordstrom shoppers have called these boots a "beautiful, classic boot" for fall and spring that you'll be reaching for again and again.

"They've been comfortable in all weather," one shopper wrote, adding that the waterproof boots look "good as new" after several wears.

Blondo Sawyer Waterproof Boots available at Nordstrom Canada and Nordstrom U.S.

"They have a square toe which I love so much," another said of the classic design.

"These are gorgeous boots with a modern but classic look," another said.

One thing to consider before you buy is that the product description notes that these boots run narrow. Some Nordstrom shoppers have said that opting to order a half-size up seems to do the trick while allowing you to still wear a pair of thin socks or sockettes for colder weather.

Another thing that shoppers mentioned is that these boots can rub on your ankles. One reviewer said that the stiff material of the boots made it uncomfortable to walk, but not all shoppers seem to feel the same way.

Verdict

A cute pair of boots is a must for your shoe collection - especially a waterproof pair to combat the rainy fall weather.

These boots might be for you if you're looking for a mid-to-low heel that you can wear throughout the day, but if you have a wide foot, you'll definitely want to size up or keep on walking until you find a pair that you can wear comfortably.

