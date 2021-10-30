We found the perfect fall ankle boots — and they're less than $200

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

"My new favourite boots for fall!" (Photos via Nordstrom)

Try as we might, we can no longer avoid it: Winter is coming.

While we already shudder at the thought of frigid temperatures, there is one silver lining to the impending cold: we can finally wear our favourite boots.

Speaking of, we may have just found the perfect pair. With a rugged lug sole and waterproof exterior, Nordstrom shoppers say these Blondo ankle boots (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) are the "perfect" shoes for cold weather.

Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

$190 at Nordstrom Canada

$150 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

Wet and snowy conditions are no match for these stylish Blondo boots, thanks to their rugged sole and weather-resistant exterior.

Blondo's AquaProtect seal shields leather against water and the harmful effects of calcium and salt, making them a great choice for rain, puddles and slushy conditions. The boots come with a lugged platform sole and a two 1/4-inch heel to keep you grounded on icy sidewalks.

The Blondo Dagger boots are available in six colours at Nordstrom U.S. and four colours at Nordstrom Canada, including black, taupe, and sand.

What shoppers are saying

While the Blondo boots have only collected a handful of reviews, early Nordstrom shoppers have dubbed them the "perfect, versatile boots" and given them a perfect 5-star rating.

They're my "new favourite boots for fall," raves one user. "They are super stylish and unbelievably comfortable. I bought them in black, but I'm definitely going to get another colour."

"They are very comfortable! There was no breaking-in needed," swears another shopper. "I walked around 10 miles a day in these bad boys, and I looked good doing it all while staying dry."

"These boots make me feel powerful," says another reviewer. "If you want to feel unstoppable, keep your feet comfy and dry (they're waterproof!), and look trendy and cute, these boots are for you."

Nordstrom recommends ordering half a size up in the boots as they do tend to run small.

Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

$190 at Nordstrom Canada

$150 at Nordstrom U.S.

Verdict

While it's still early days since these are a relatively new arrival, so far, Nordstrom shoppers seem to agree that these $190 CAD/$150 USD leather ankle boots are comfortable, stylish and make you "feel unstoppable" — however, as they do tend to run small, you may want to order a half size up.

