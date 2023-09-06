These Nordstrom waterproof boots are 'super comfortable' — and they're on sale

Nordstrom has tons of boots for fall, including these waterproof ones from Blondo.

Nordstrom is a great place to stock up on fall essentials. As the days get shorter, it's high time to start adding seasonal items like sweats, jeans and boots to your 2023 wardrobe.

The retailer is currently hosting its massive Summer Sale, which includes deals of up to 60 per cent off hundreds of styles — including fall favourites.

Aside from coats and sweaters, if you're looking to grab a new pair of ankle boots, check out these Blondo Darleen Waterproof Booties, on sale now for under $100.

The Blondo Darleen Waterproof Booties also come in sand suede.

$97 $150 at Nordstrom

The details

These waterproof booties have a rigid lug sole, which makes braving chilly, wet fall weather easy.

These stylish yet practical ankle boots feature a leather upper, smart buckle detail and a two-and-a-quarter-inch heel. They're available in sizes 5.5 through 12.

Blondo is known for their waterproof boots that are also calcium and salt-repellent, so you can rest easy when it comes to long, mucky treks.

What other people are saying

While the Blondo Darleen boots are a new arrival to Nordstrom, similar Blondo boots from previous seasons have great reviews, with shoppers saying they're sturdy, lightweight and comfortable.

As for the Darleen booties, early adopters call them "cute," but warn sizing can be a bit tricky — so if you're able to, you might want to try these on in store.

"Love these boots. Super comfortable," raved one shopper. "They fit well but with thick socks were a little cramped. So I sized up 1/2 size this year. Not sure that was necessary but my thick socks have plenty of room in these!"

"Tried these on with a slightly thick sock (live where it snows) and couldn't get my foot in easily. Tried a thin sock, able to get my foot in but my toes went right to the edge of the front part of the shoe," said another. "May try the next size up as these are cute on."

Another shopper cautioned that if you have wide feet, you may want to avoid these as the toe box is on the narrow side.

These Blondo boots from Nordstrom are waterproof, too.

$97 $150 at Nordstrom

The verdict

If you hate getting your feet soaked in the cold, rainy weather come autumn, the Darleen Waterproof Booties are a great investment — and ring in at a lower price than many other waterproof styles.

However, if you have a wider foot, you may want to avoid these as some shoppers say the run narrow — and you may want to also size up to accommodate for a thicker pair of socks.

In past years, Blondo's functional-yet-stylish boots have frequently sold out early in the season — so if you're looking to add these to your fall wardrobe, you might want to act fast!

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.