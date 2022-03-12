$150 Nordstrom waterproof sneakers are perfect for spring — but they're selling out

The Blondo Diva Waterproof Sneakers will add some much-needed sparkle to your step this spring.

Spring is quickly approaching — are you ready?

Don't get us wrong — we're super excited for warmer days and more hours of sun, but we all know the struggle of transitioning our wardrobes from frigid winter to unpredictable spring, especially when it comes to footwear.

Whether you're out with the dog, taking the kids to the park or enjoying a mental health walk, you'll want shoes that keep your feet warm and dry without sacrificing style.

If glitter and glam are your thing, we've found the perfect pair of shoes for you that deliver style without sacrificing function. Meet the Blondo Diva Waterproof Sneaker (shop them in Canada here, shop them in the U.S. here). Featuring a glitter pattern and a thick white sole, these $150 CAD/$115 USD shoes are a great way to ease into spring in style.

Blondo Diva Waterproof Sneakers

The details

Trade in your clunky rain boots for something a bit more chic with these gorgeous shoes are the perfect combo of sporty and modern styles, and come in three different colourways: burgundy, silver and black.

Blondo Diva Waterproof Sneakers in Silver

The leather and synthetic upper and Blondo's AquaProtect seal protects your feet against the rain, puddles and slush to keep them dry and cozy. The Blondo Diva Waterproof Sneakers are available in sizes 5 to 10 in Canada and up to a 12 in the U.S. — but sizes are already selling out quickly, so you'll want to snap these up while you still can.

How to style them

Sneakers are always in style — and can work for pretty much any situation. they can help add a casual edge to a fancier outfit, but can also amp up a white T-shirt and jeans — especially a sparkly style like these.

Our tip? Choose the hue that works for you and your existing wardrobe. If you love colour, try out burgundy. If you want something more subtle that goes with anything, silver or black is your best bet.

Blondo Diva Waterproof Sneakers in Black

For errands or casual days, we love pairing these with leggings and a hoodie. They'll also look incredible with a pair of jeans and a blazer for a casual office look — or even a pair of straight-leg trousers to elevate that look even further. The glitter also makes them more snazzy than a traditional sneaker — so much so that we even think you could get away with wearing these with a dress!

We think these would be perfect for travellers, too.

Final verdict

These stylish waterproof sneakers will add a shot of fun to your wardrobe, while still remaining functional for unpredictable spring weather. Shop them in burgundy, black or silver — but hurry, some sizes are already selling out.

