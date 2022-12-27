This 'snuggly soft' Ugg robe is up to 55% off with Nordstrom's Boxing Week sale

The Ugg Lenny Robe is on major sale at Nordstrom.

If it feels like you missed out on this year's Boxing Day sales, you aren't out of luck just yet. Many retailers are offering extended Boxing Week deals, giving shoppers a chance to save without all the stress.

Nordstrom is one retailer offering shoppers more time to shop and save, with an extra 25 per cent off on select clearance items on top of discounts of up to 60 per cent off.

The Ugg Lenny Robe (shop it in Canada here, shop it in the U.S. here) is one popular item included in the year-end sale — and it starts at $83 CAD/$78 USD after the extra 25 per cent off has been applied.

Ugg Lenny Robe. Image via Nordstrom.

From $83 CAD $185 CAD at Nordstrom Canada From $78 USD $148 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This luxurious plush robe is ideal for cozying up at home, and features a classic wrap silhouette and ribbed detailing at the cuffs and hem. Its stretch knit fabric lends an ultra soft feel, and a removable belt lets you adjust how loose or fitted the robe is when worn.

The robe is designed with a comfortable, loose fit and a long length that hits at the ankles on most wearers. It's on sale at Nordstrom Canada in black and grey, and in three colours in the U.S. (black, grey and pink).

Ugg Lenny Robe. Image via Nordstrom.

'The perfect robe'

With a 4.4-star average rating from Nordstrom shoppers, this Ugg robe has been called "snuggly soft" and "so comfortable."

"This robe is so incredibly soft and really good quality. It took me a while to pull the trigger [as] there were so many options online, but I’m glad I decided on this one," one shopper wrote. "It’s not 'frumpy' either but shapely and light, yet so warm. The PERFECT robe!"

"Absolutely love this robe," added another. "Especially like that it has pockets and cuffs are nice as well. Nice weight and good quality."

While many shoppers have raved about the warmth and comfort of this robe, others have cautioned that it is quite long if you're petite.

"I am 5'1" and it basically touches the ground, but totally worth the money," one reviewer shared.

The verdict

Now that winter temperatures are in full effect, there's no better time to add a warm and cozy robe to your wardrobe. Shoppers love that this one from Ugg feels "like wearing a cuddly sweater" and adds warmth without excess bulk. However, it is on the long side — especially if you're petite.

Given that this robe is currently on major sale at Nordstrom, we suggest grabbing one while it's still in stock!

