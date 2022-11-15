This $119 Nordstrom sweater is a winter wardrobe staple: Here's why

With a boxy fit, funnel neck and cotton merino wool blend, the Nordstrom Boxy Cotton & Wool Funnel Neck Sweater ticks all of our cold-weather boxes (Photos via Nordstrom)

If you're still looking for the perfect winter sweater, we've found a cozy Nordstrom pick you might want to check out.

The Nordstrom Boxy Cotton & Wool Funnel Neck Sweater (shop in Canada here, shop in the U.S. here) ticks all of our cold-weather boxes.

Nordstrom Boxy Cotton & Wool Funnel Neck Sweater in grey heather (Photo via Nordstrom)

$119 CAD at Nordstrom Canada

$99 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

While we're still petitioning for it to be socially acceptable to leave the house bundled in your coziest blanket, this sweater is the next best thing. With a boxy cut and funnel neck, this sweater will envelope you in comfort and warmth.

Made from a luxurious blend of cotton and merino wool, this sweater is soft to the touch and so cozy you won't want to wear anything else. The slight ribbing on the cuff with a light taper protects you from cool breezes and the funnel neck provides just enough coverage to make you feel especially cozy without being too high that you feel restricted.

Available in sizes XXS - XXL, Nordstrom recommends sizing down if you're between sizes or if you prefer a more slim fit.

Whether you like neutrals in winter or prefer a pop of colour, this funnel neck piece comes in a royal blue, plum purple, black and heathered grey. It's recommended you hand wash this item and lay flat to dry due to the merino wool fabric.

Nordstrom Boxy Cotton & Wool Funnel Neck Sweater in black (Photo via Nordstrom)

$119 CAD at Nordstrom Canada

$99 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

How to style

This sweater can be dressed up or down, which makes it a great purchase for winter.

If you're heading to the office, French tuck this boxy fit sweater into a pair of tailored ponte trousers and pair with a chunky loafer for a work-friendly outfit that will keep you cozy all day long. Plus — the funnel neck makes accessorizing a breeze: wear huggie hoops or studs for an understated but chic look.

If you're meeting friends for lunch, pair the Nordstrom Boxy Cotton & Wool Funnel Neck Sweater (shop in Canada here, in the U.S. here) with straight leg jeans in a faded wash, a chunky charm bracelet and your favourite Chelsea boots for an effortlessly cool look to match the weather.

Kicking back for a relaxing weekend at home? Simply pair with your favourite leggings and wooly socks.

Nordstrom Boxy Cotton & Wool Funnel Neck Sweater in purple depth (Photo via Nordstrom)

$119 CAD at Nordstrom Canada

$99 CAD at Nordstrom U.S.

Verdict

If you're looking for a sweater that will keep you comfy this winter, the Nordstrom Boxy Cotton & Wool Funnel Neck Sweater (shop in Canada here, in the U.S. here) is a no brainer. The cozy cotton and merino wool blend material guarantees you'll be wrapped in warmth all day.

Nordstrom Boxy Cotton & Wool Funnel Neck Sweater in blue surf (Photo via Nordstrom)

$119 CAD at Nordstrom Canada$99 CAD at Nordstrom U.S.

While shoppers are yet to review this piece, with the recent change in weather, we think this boxy funnel neck sweater is going to sell out quickly. A wardrobe staple for the snowy days ahead, you'll be happy you invested in comfortable warmth this winter.

