Nordstrom shoppers love this bra for larger chests: 'Run, don't walk to buy this'

Nordstrom shoppers love this "comfortable yet sexy" bra. (Photos via Nordstrom)

Finding the perfect bra isn't easy, especially if you're looking for one that's cute, comfy and affordable.

For a stylish and simple bra that stands up to everyday wear, you may want to consider the Elomi Matilda Full Figure Underwire Plunge Bra ($83 CAD — shop here/$69 USD — shop here), available at Nordstrom. Shoppers say this item is "romantic, supportive and stylish," and "the most comfortable bra you'll ever own" — especially if you have a larger chest.

If you're on the hunt for a new bra, here's why this Nordstrom find is so popular — and one that's selling out quickly!

Elomi Matilda Full Figure Underwire Plunge Bra in Black (Photos via Nordstrom)

The details

Elegant embroidery adds a touch of glamour to this underwire bra that provides full-figure lift.

This lightweight bra is made from mesh material with molded cups for structure and support, and features adjustable straps and customizable hook closures for a traditional or racerback look.

Available in sizes 34G to 44G (sold in UK sizing, so you may want to double check before purchasing), this bra comes in black and beige for Canadian shoppers, plus pink, yellow, brown and white for American customers.

Elomi Matilda Full Figure Underwire Plunge Bra in Cafe (Photos via Nordstrom)

What shoppers are saying

If you're hesitant to buy a bra online, there are almost 300 customer reviews to put your mind at ease. This elegant bra has earned an incredible 4.6-star rating, with many shoppers leaving detailed reviews to help you make your decision.

Shoppers say this bra has an "amazing fit" and love that it provides "the right amount of support and coverage."

"This is my first Matilda bra and I love it. The band is incredibly supportive, the detailing is beautiful, and it can be worn as a racerback," writes a reviewer. "It doesn't show under shirts, if that's a concern for you."

"This is my go-to bra because it has just an amazing fit. It gives natural, lifted shape and excellent support. The plunge is just right, achieving the right amount of cleavage and coverage," raves another.

"I love this bra! It's super comfortable and super sexy with the right amount of support and coverage," says another shopper.

Elomi Matilda Full Figure Underwire Plunge Bra in Rose (Photos via Nordstrom)

Due to its popularity, shoppers recommend buying this bra "as soon as you can" so your desired colour or size doesn't sell out.

"I waited to purchase this item and lo' and behold the colour I wanted sold out, so if it's in stock scoop it up while you can!" one reviewer suggests.

"Run, don't walk to buy this bra! It sells out really fast because it's just that good of a bra," adds another.

The verdict

If you're looking for a stylish yet comfortable bra to add to your collection, the Elomi Matilda Full Figure Underwire Plunge Bra might be for you. The supportive cups with delicate embroidery provide full-figure lift without straps or wires digging into your skin. However, some shoppers note that this item tends to sell out quickly, so if you're hoping to purchase this bra, you might want to act fast!

