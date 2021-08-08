Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale ends tonight: It's your last chance to save on these 11 sale picks

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is ending soon. Images courtesy of Nordstrom/

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Attention all shoppers: the Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale is ending in just hours — but there's still time to shop.

While many items quickly sold out just days (or even mere hours) into the annual sale event, there are still hundreds of sale finds to shop. Whether it’s an office-ready ensemble or a decorative throw for your home, you won’t want to miss out on these last-minute deals.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially comes to a close in Canada tonght, and prices go back up on Aug. 9, so be sure to shop these sale finds while you still can.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

Backed by more than 5,000 5-star reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, these top-rated leggings have been called “super comfortable and have the perfect amount of stretch.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $46 (originally $69)

MAC Award-Winning Lip Kit Primer, Lipstick & Gloss Set. Image via Nordstrom.

This limited-edition set features a full-size Prep + Prime Lip, Love Me Lipstick and Lipglass in coordinated shades.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $45 ($71 value)

Bliss Plush Throw. Image via Nordstrom.

Get ahead of the cozy fall season with this plush throw blanket that adds a pop of autumnal colour to any space.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $33 (originally $50)

Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper. Image via Nordstrom.

Step into comfort with this pair of slide slippers made from plush genuine shearling upper and a durable rubber sole.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $75 (originally $100)

Zella Performance Polo. Image via Nordstrom.

Take your golf game to the next level with this performance polo made from sweat-wicking and quick-dry fabric.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $39 (originally $59)

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo. Image via Nordstrom.

Two scents are better than one, and this mini gift set of Voluspa candles lets you change up the mood whenever you like.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $31 (originally $52)

BP. Long Sleeve Print Knit Dress. Image via Nordstrom.

This simple knit dress is made from a comfortable stretch knit that you’ll want to reach for every day.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $23 (originally $35)

Blondo Sawyer Waterproof Bootie. Image via Nordstrom.

Waterproof leather protects your feet from the elements in this pair of heeled booties that are available in brown and black.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $120 (originally $180)

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Set. Image via Nordstrom.

Enjoy smooth and hydrated skin without clogging pores thanks to this lightweight gel moisturizer set from Clinique.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $52 ($73 value)

Peter Millar Ultimate Sateen Five Pocket Pants. Image via Nordstrom.

These timeless five-pocket pants are crafted in a super soft cotton-modal blend and have a bit of stretch for shape and comfort.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $120 (originally $206)

Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody Tote. Image via Nordstrom.

A favourite among stars like Meghan Markle, Madewell’s easy transport totes are just the right size for everyday wear.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $125 (originally $187)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.