DEAL ALERT:

These 'quality' Lululemon leggings are perfect for summer — and they're on sale

Lululemon just added a ton of new items to their We Made Too Much page.

Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale ends tonight: It's your last chance to save on these 11 sale picks

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·2 min read

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is ending soon. Images courtesy of Nordstrom/
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is ending soon. Images courtesy of Nordstrom/

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Attention all shoppers: the Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale is ending in just hours — but there's still time to shop.

While many items quickly sold out just days (or even mere hours) into the annual sale event, there are still hundreds of sale finds to shop. Whether it’s an office-ready ensemble or a decorative throw for your home, you won’t want to miss out on these last-minute deals.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially comes to a close in Canada tonght, and prices go back up on Aug. 9, so be sure to shop these sale finds while you still can.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

Live In High Waist Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

Backed by more than 5,000 5-star reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, these top-rated leggings have been called “super comfortable and have the perfect amount of stretch.”

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $46 (originally $69)

MAC Award-Winning Lip Kit Primer, Lipstick & Gloss Set

MAC Award-Winning Lip Kit Primer, Lipstick & Gloss Set. Image via Nordstrom.
MAC Award-Winning Lip Kit Primer, Lipstick & Gloss Set. Image via Nordstrom.

This limited-edition set features a full-size Prep + Prime Lip, Love Me Lipstick and Lipglass in coordinated shades.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $45 ($71 value)

Bliss Plush Throw

Bliss Plush Throw. Image via Nordstrom.
Bliss Plush Throw. Image via Nordstrom.

Get ahead of the cozy fall season with this plush throw blanket that adds a pop of autumnal colour to any space.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $33 (originally $50)

Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper

Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper. Image via Nordstrom.
Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper. Image via Nordstrom.

Step into comfort with this pair of slide slippers made from plush genuine shearling upper and a durable rubber sole.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $75 (originally $100)

Zella Performance Polo

Zella Performance Polo. Image via Nordstrom.
Zella Performance Polo. Image via Nordstrom.

Take your golf game to the next level with this performance polo made from sweat-wicking and quick-dry fabric.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $39 (originally $59)

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo. Image via Nordstrom.
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo. Image via Nordstrom.

Two scents are better than one, and this mini gift set of Voluspa candles lets you change up the mood whenever you like.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $31 (originally $52)

BP. Long Sleeve Print Knit Dress

BP. Long Sleeve Print Knit Dress. Image via Nordstrom.
BP. Long Sleeve Print Knit Dress. Image via Nordstrom.

This simple knit dress is made from a comfortable stretch knit that you’ll want to reach for every day.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $23 (originally $35)

Blondo Sawyer Waterproof Bootie

Blondo Sawyer Waterproof Bootie. Image via Nordstrom.
Blondo Sawyer Waterproof Bootie. Image via Nordstrom.

Waterproof leather protects your feet from the elements in this pair of heeled booties that are available in brown and black.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $120 (originally $180)

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Set

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Set. Image via Nordstrom.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Set. Image via Nordstrom.

Enjoy smooth and hydrated skin without clogging pores thanks to this lightweight gel moisturizer set from Clinique.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $52 ($73 value)

Peter Millar Ultimate Sateen Five Pocket Pants

Peter Millar Ultimate Sateen Five Pocket Pants. Image via Nordstrom.
Peter Millar Ultimate Sateen Five Pocket Pants. Image via Nordstrom.

These timeless five-pocket pants are crafted in a super soft cotton-modal blend and have a bit of stretch for shape and comfort.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $120 (originally $206)

Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody Tote

Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody Tote. Image via Nordstrom.
Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody Tote. Image via Nordstrom.

A favourite among stars like Meghan Markle, Madewell’s easy transport totes are just the right size for everyday wear.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom Canada, $125 (originally $187)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Back to school: Save $50 on these smart light bulbs, but only for today

    It may still be the middle of summer — but back to school season is arriving sooner than you think.

  • Medicine review – Domhnall Gleeson despairs in absurdist institutional limbo

    Medicine review – Domhnall Gleeson despairs in absurdist institutional limboTraverse theatre, EdinburghThe Edinburgh festival’s theatre programme begins with Enda Walsh’s flamboyant and funny new play about a man receiving an inappropriate form of drama therapy in a psychiatric hospital Resigned to a life in pyjamas … Domhnall Gleeson in Enda Walsh’s Medicine at the Traverse, Edinburgh. Photograph: Jessica Shurte

  • Health Habits You Should Never Do After Age 60, According to Doctors

    It starts slowly—you may start panting after climbing two floors, miss your regular bus, or you can't remind the name of that actor from The Hudsucker Proxy. In your mind, you may feel a decade or two younger than you actually are, but aging is eventually catching up with you. This is the last moment you need to start treating your health seriously and dropping bad health habits. The good news is that you can still make a difference—"it is never too late to take up a new health habit at any age.

  • Here's How New Items End Up On the McDonald's Menu, According to the CEO

    The President and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald's Chris Kempczinski has held his current position for a little more than two years now, though he has been a top-level executive with the chain since 2015. Yet despite a multi-year run as a decision-maker with the brand, Kempczinski is humble about his impact on arguably the most important aspect of the chain's operation: the McDonald's menu.Kempczinski told The David Rubenstein Show on Bloomberg that the menu development credit belongs to th

  • McDonald's Next Big Meal Collaboration Is Launching Tomorrow

    We're pretty used to seeing celeb-endorsed meals at McDonald's these days, and if you're the kind of fan that likes their Big Mac with a side of swag, this next one is right up your alley.The chain is launching its collaboration meal with superstar rapper Saweetie tomorrow, and this one comes with more actual food than any of its predecessors, so you'll be able to get creative with it, Saweetie-style. In this meal, you'll score a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite,

  • The Country of Others by Leïla Slimani review – between Maroc and a hard place

    The Country of Others by Leïla Slimani review – between Maroc and a hard placeA woman quits France for Morocco in 1946 but is soon adrift, in a novel overly indebted to its author’s family backstory Leïla Slimani’s first novel in a trilogy is ‘both showy and occasionally careless’. Photograph: Christophe Petit-Tesson/EPA

  • One Major Effect Cutting 200 Calories a Day Has on Your Heart, Says Science

    For older adults who have obesity, it may seem overwhelming to think about calorie control to lose weight and improve health markers, but a new study in the journal Circulation offers some good news: It doesn't take much to make a difference.Researchers looked at 160 sedentary adults aged 65 to 79, and assigned participants to one of three groups: exercise only with their regular diet; exercise plus moderate calorie restriction of about 200 calories daily; and exercise plus more intensive calori

  • Amazon's 'ridiculously comfortable' summer blouse is down to $21 — it's nearly 50 percent off!

    Is there such a thing as a 'perfect' blouse? With over 7,700 five-star reviews, this may be it.

  • The week in theatre: Anything Goes; Changing Destiny – review

    The week in theatre: Anything Goes; Changing Destiny – reviewBarbican; Young Vic, LondonA joyously shipshape revival of Cole Porter’s classic proves the perfect getaway, while an elegant staging lifts Ben Okri’s portentous foray into Ancient Egypt ‘Fabulous’: Sutton Foster, centre, and cast in Anything Goes at the Barbican. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Observer

  • Too cool for the pool … holidaywear brings summer to the city

    Too cool for the pool … holidaywear brings summer to the cityDesigners from Pucci to Gap, and celebrities such as Rihanna are embracing the beach chic trend for sunny days on urban streets Bucket hats, stripes and short shorts: some of the signs of summer, from Prada. Photograph: Prada

  • When it comes to sleepovers, it’s time I grew up

    When it comes to sleepovers, it’s time I grew up. When my young son goes for his first sleepover, it’s me who is left worrying in the lonely darkness

  • Blank Pages and Other Stories by Bernard MacLaverty review – thrilling and cathartic

    Blank Pages and Other Stories by Bernard MacLaverty review – thrilling and catharticThis strikingly fresh new collection from a master of the genre addresses mortality head on Bernard MacLaverty. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Observer

  • Antwerp: The Glory Years by Michael Pye review – the medieval Mammon

    Antwerp: The Glory Years by Michael Pye review – the medieval Mammon. This beautiful snapshot of Antwerp in its 16th-century pomp reveals a city flush with money but with no idea how to spend it

  • Baby’s breath: from floristry fave to trendsetter

    Baby’s breath: from floristry fave to trendsetter. You used to see them on petrol station forecourts, now they are achingly on-message

  • When it comes to saving the planet, we need to play dirty

    When it comes to saving the planet, we need to play dirtyDirt is good, environmentalists are telling us. Fine by me. Let’s start by not doing so much washing ‘Don’t rinse your plates before putting them in the dishwasher,’ said Boris Johnson’s spokesperson. Photograph: Getty Images

  • Navalny: Putin’s Nemesis, Russia’s Future? review – slick, slippery and brave

    Navalny: Putin’s Nemesis, Russia’s Future? review – slick, slippery and brave. An engaging academic study of Alexei Navalny paints a vivid picture of a Russian politician who is a necessarily courageous product of the internet age

  • 10 of the best hotels for a British city break

    10 of the best hotels for a British city break. Designer hotels, chic boutiques and arty boltholes for getaways from Bristol to Edinburgh

  • Reign of Terror review: from 9/11 to Trump by way of Snowden and Iraq

    Reign of Terror review: from 9/11 to Trump by way of Snowden and Iraq. Spencer Ackerman, once of the Guardian, displays a masterful command of the facts but sometimes lets his prejudice show

  • 10 of the best blushers

    10 of the best blushers. The simplest way to put colour and youth in your cheeks is to invest in a good blusher

  • High summer’s abundance brings memories of a Devon childhood

    High summer’s abundance brings memories of a Devon childhood. The Danish countryside evokes a nostalgic mood