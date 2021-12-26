Nordstrom Canada's Boxing Day sale is on! Shop the best in fashion, beauty and home

Shop these Nordstrom Canada Boxing Day deals before they sell out.

The day that shoppers have been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived! Boxing Day in Canada is the perfect time to put your holiday gift cards to good use, or stock up on the things you've been eyeing all season long.

Nordstrom Canada's Boxing Week Sale goes even farther than just one day of savings, offering shoppers a full week of post-holiday deals to take advantage of. Until Jan. 2, you can save big on the latest in fashion, beauty and home — all at up to 60 per cent off.

Sizes are sure to sell out quickly, so if you are planning to shop, your best bet will be to act quickly to make sure that you don't miss out.

In need of some shopping inspiration? Scroll through for 12 must-have Boxing Week deals from Nordstrom Canada.

Marc Fisher Padmia Chelsea Boot. Image via Nordstrom.

A chunky rubber platform sole and contrasting stitching updates the look of these classic Chelsea boots.

$114 $285 at Nordstrom Canada

Spanx Snake Print Faux Leather Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

Let the bold snakeskin pattern on this pair of shaping leggings shine in any outfit, dress and casual alike.

$59 $128 at Nordstrom Canada

Nars Full Size Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Duo. Image via Nordstrom.

Snag this lip pencil set for just $28, which includes two full-size Nars bestselling colours: Dragon Girl and Dolce Vita.

$28 $35 at Nordstrom Canada

Relaxed Long Sleeve T-Shirt. Image via Nordstrom.

This oversized tee is perfect for hitting the gym or kicking back and relaxing at home, meaning you may just never want to take it off.

$33 $55 at Nordstrom Canada

Ugg Finch Accent Pillow. Image via Nordstrom.

Decor feeling a little dull? Freshen up any space with this textured throw pillow that adds an extra pop of colour to any room.

$49 $82 at Nordstrom Canada

Hanky Panky Original Rise Thong. Image via Nordstrom.

Stock up on this celeb-approved style that shoppers have called their "favourite panty ever."

$17 $28 at Nordstrom Canada

BeautyBio The Complete GloPRO Set. Image via Nordstrom.

Bring all the benefits of a spa-quality treatment home with this multifunctional beauty tool that comes four targeted microneedling attachments for the bace and body.

$300 $400 at Nordstrom Canada

Kurt Geiger Violet Leather Tote. Image via Nordstrom.

This oversized tote is crafted from pebbled leather has a roomy interior with plenty of space on your busiest days.

$192 $320 at Nordstrom Canada

Free People Feeling Groovy Long Sleeve Midi Dress. Image via Nordstrom.

Live out your boho dreams in this free-flowing midi dress that features an asymmetric hemline and billowing sleeves.

$139 $232 at Nordstrom Canada

Apotheke Candle & Diffuser Set. Image via Nordstrom.

Bring home the scent of cedarwood and sandalwood combined with notes of smokey amber and oud in this fragrance set.

$57 $95 at Nordstrom Canada

Sweaty Betty Power Workout Jacket. Image via Nordstrom.

Power through your next workout in style in this lightweight, breathable jacket that features thumbhole cuffs.

$111 $158 at Nordstrom Canada

Vionic Josephine Quilted Faux Fur Lined Slipper. Image via Nordstrom.

Stay comfy and cozy in this pair of plush house slippers that are designed with a supportive footbed, a toasty-warm faux-fur lining and an indoor/outdoor sole.

$78 $130 at Nordstrom Canada

