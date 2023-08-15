This luxe Nordstrom cashmere cardigan is the perfect sweater for travel
This luxe cardigan feels like a warm hug — and we predict it will sell out.
Knowing what to wear when summer turns into fall can be difficult. That's where the Nordstrom Long Cashmere Cardigan comes in.
Hitting just below the knee, with oversized sleeves and soft fabric, it feels like a warm hug.
We have a feeling this luxe cardigan will sell fast — so read on if you're looking to shop!
Nordstrom Long Cashmere Cardigan
The details
This Long Cashmere Cardigan, available in sizes XXS (00) to XL (16), is made of 55 per cent recycled cashmere, giving it a luxuriously soft feel.
It comes in two colour options, a dark charcoal grey or pale baby pink, and has an open front to show off your favourite tee or dress under.
The cozy blanket-like look and texture would also make this sweater the perfect travel accessory.
Nordstrom Long Cashmere Cardigan
What people are saying
Nordstrom is known for its classic wardrobe staples — and although this piece is new to shelves, this cashmere crewneck sweater from the brand has great reviews.
The only concern shoppers seem to have is the fit — long in the sleeves and short in the body.
We're assuming this cozy version is just as good.
The verdict
There's nothing worse than being caught without an extra layer when the temperature dips — so grab the Long Cashmere Cardigan from Nordstrom before fall arrives.
Want to see more? To shop more Nordstrom sweaters ahead of fall, scroll below.
Stripe Oversize Organic Cotton & Wool Crewneck Sweater
This oversized crewneck is made from organic cotton and merino wool.
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
This pretty cashmere crewneck sweater is available in an array of colours, including blue, beige, and black.
Free People Easy Street Crop Pullover
This slouchy pullover from Free People has a cropped silhouette and comes in nine colours.
Reformation Fantino Recycled Cashmere Blend Cardigan
This luxe cashmere cardigan is a "keeper," according to shoppers. It's "so soft and the material is lovely."
Cotton & Cashmere Ruana
This versatile and cozy ruana is crafted from a luxe cotton and cashmere blend.
Topshop Crop Sweater
This oh-so-cozy cropped sweater is available in two colours: stone and black.
Everyday Open Front Cardigan
This lightweight, merino-wool sweater has a casual open front.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.