This luxe Nordstrom cashmere cardigan is the perfect sweater for travel

Nordstrom Long Cashmere Cardigan is perfect for chilly weather.

Knowing what to wear when summer turns into fall can be difficult. That's where the Nordstrom Long Cashmere Cardigan comes in.

Hitting just below the knee, with oversized sleeves and soft fabric, it feels like a warm hug.

We have a feeling this luxe cardigan will sell fast — so read on if you're looking to shop!

Long Cashmere Cardigan (photo via Nordstrom)

$365 at Nordstrom

The details

This Long Cashmere Cardigan, available in sizes XXS (00) to XL (16), is made of 55 per cent recycled cashmere, giving it a luxuriously soft feel.

It comes in two colour options, a dark charcoal grey or pale baby pink, and has an open front to show off your favourite tee or dress under.

The cozy blanket-like look and texture would also make this sweater the perfect travel accessory.

This super soft cardigan comes in both charcoal grey and pale pink— two extremely versatile colours.

$365 at Nordstrom

What people are saying

Nordstrom is known for its classic wardrobe staples — and although this piece is new to shelves, this cashmere crewneck sweater from the brand has great reviews.

The only concern shoppers seem to have is the fit — long in the sleeves and short in the body.

We're assuming this cozy version is just as good.

The verdict

There's nothing worse than being caught without an extra layer when the temperature dips — so grab the Long Cashmere Cardigan from Nordstrom before fall arrives.

Want to see more? To shop more Nordstrom sweaters ahead of fall, scroll below.

Stripe Oversize Organic Cotton & Wool Crewneck Sweater (photo via Nordstrom)

This oversized crewneck is made from organic cotton and merino wool.

$99 at Nordstrom

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (photo via Nordstrom)

This pretty cashmere crewneck sweater is available in an array of colours, including blue, beige, and black.

$129 at Nordstrom

Easy Street Crop Pullover (photo via Free People)

This slouchy pullover from Free People has a cropped silhouette and comes in nine colours.

$98 at Nordstrom

Reformation Fantino Recycled Cashmere Blend Cardigan (photo via Nordstrom)

This luxe cashmere cardigan is a "keeper," according to shoppers. It's "so soft and the material is lovely."

$298 at Nordstrom

Cotton & Cashmere Ruana (photo via Nordstrom)

This versatile and cozy ruana is crafted from a luxe cotton and cashmere blend.

$149 at Nordstrom

Topshop Crop Sweater (photo via Nordstrom)

This oh-so-cozy cropped sweater is available in two colours: stone and black.

$65 at Nordstrom

Everyday Open Front Cardigan (photo via Nordstrom)

This lightweight, merino-wool sweater has a casual open front.

$79 at Nordstrom

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.