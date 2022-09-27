Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers are eyeing these $130 boots for fall

The Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot from Nordstrom is a top choice for fall fashion.

Fall is in full swing, and that means one thing: it's officially boot season. Whether you prefer a knee-high or a classic combat boot for stomping around in style, there's really no wrong choice for fall.

If a pair of Chelsea boots is high on your shopping list, you'll want to add one of Nordstrom's most popular styles to cart.

Hundreds of shoppers are already eyeing the Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot (shop them in Canada here, shop them in the U.S. here), making them one of this year's most coveted styles.

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot. Image via Nordstrom.

$130 CAD at Nordstrom Canada From $65 $100 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This updated take on the classic Chelsea boot combines your choice of leather or suede uppers with a platform lug sole for an eye-catching look. They're designed to be lightweight while still providing traction on slippery surfaces thanks to their thick rubber sole.

You can shop them in Canada for $130 CAD in four neutral shades, while shoppers in the U.S. can snag these popular boots on sale starting at $65 USD.

'Fit like a glove'

These popular boots have become an instant hit with Nordstrom shoppers, and have racked up a 4.4-star rating from hundreds of customer reviews.

Reviewers have found that these boots "fit like a glove" and are "very comfortable" for all day wear.

"I have worn these boots nearly every day this winter!" one Nordstrom shopper wrote. "Pros: stylish, easy to wipe off, keeps your feet warm and dry, super comfortable, platform keeps the leather upper from getting dirty. Cons: None. Buy them!"

"I’m pleasantly surprised how amazing these boots are! Lightweight considering the chunky sole, warm flannel-like lining, and already feel broken in and not stiff at all," shared another.

Despite the many positive reviews, some shoppers found that these boots were too narrow and are "not for wide feet." Others also cautioned that the boot's opening is also on the smaller side.

"Gorgeous boot that runs a little narrow, but the biggest issue was the ankle opening. If you have thick ankles, these are not for you," reads one review.

Final verdict

For a stylish and affordable take on fall fashion, the Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) is a winning choice. The chunky platform sole offers an edgy take on the classic Chelsea style that may not be to everyone's personal style, but these bots have earned the seal of approval from Nordstrom shoppers.

If you do have wider feet, you may just want to size up for a more comfortable fit.

