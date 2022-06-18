This fun Nordstrom dress is perfect for summer, and it's under $100

Nordstrom's Caslon Smocked Back Plaid Midi Dress is a top pick for summer.

With the official arrival of summer also comes the start of a busy social season. Weddings, barbecues, brunches — the list goes on and on, and so do the wardrobe requirements.

In case you're looking to spice things up this season with a few new summer styles, you'll want to hit up Nordstrom's selection of summer dresses. From casual basics to flirty day dresses, there are tons of stunning options to love.

Our current favourite? The Caslon Smocked Back Plaid Midi Dress, which retails at Nordstrom Canada for $99 CAD and Nordstrom U.S. for $89 USD.

The details

This midi length dress comes in a bold pink checked pattern that's ready for just about any summer get-together. It also features feminine details like a sweetheart neckline, an empire waist, and a smocked back panel.

The dress is made from 100 per cent cotton to keep you feeling cool in the summer heat. As an added bonus, it even has pockets to add to the relaxed summer vibes. You can shop this dress in sizes XXS to XXL, which translates to women's sizes 00 to 18.

Given that this stylish dress is a new arrival to the Nordstrom site, it hasn't yet received any customer reviews. Don't let that dissuade you though, because it's already in low stock in select sizes at Nordstrom Canada.

Verdict

At under $100, the Caslon Smocked Back Plaid Midi Dress is a great option for your next summer event. Whether you choose to wear it with a denim jacket for a casual day out, or with some heels and a bit of bling for a summer wedding guest look, you can't go wrong.

Shoppers have already begun buying up this versatile dress, so you'll want to act quickly to get your hands on it. Like many of Nordstrom's chic and affordable summer dresses, we're sure it won't last long.

