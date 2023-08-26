DEAL ALERT:

Nordstrom just dropped the perfect fall maxi dress — and it has pockets!

Available in two different prints, it's insanely mix-and-matchable.

Anastasia Barbuzzi
·Shopping Writer
·2 min read
Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this fall maxi dress.
Looking for the perfect dress to take you from summer to fall? Check out the Chelsea28 Split Long Sleeve Tiered Dress, available at Nordstrom.

This ankle-length, billowy dress is light and airy enough to wear to work, the office or date night during the final days of summer — and paired with boots and a jacket, it can take you into fall, too,

Ringing in at $119, it's also a relatively affordable transitional dress that you can wear for years to come. Read on for all the details and to decide if this dress is right for you.

Chelsea28 Split Long Sleeve Tiered Dress

This long sleeve tiered dress from Chelsea28 just hit the shelves at Nordstrom, but it's sure to be a hit amongst shoppers for fall!
$119 at Nordstrom

The details

The Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Tiered Dress is this fall's "cool girl" dress. Not just because it looks great with a pair of heeled booties and chic clutch, but because it's got convenient pockets to slip your hands into or hold your phone in.

A close-up of the hidden pocket detail on the long sleeve tiered dress from Chelsea 28.
$119 at Nordstrom

Fully lined except for the billowy, sheer sleeves, this dress is 54 inches long, hitting right at the ankle and leaving just enough room to show a peek of your super cool shoes.

The Long Sleeve Tiered Dress comes in two different prints, multi-coloured and striped, and is available in sizes XXS (00) to XXL (18).

Chelsea28 Split Long Sleeve Tiered Dress

The striped tiered dress takes on an edginess when paired with a black leather bag and matching boots.
$119 at Nordstrom

What other people are saying

Since the Long Sleeve Tiered Dress just landed at Nordstrom, it doesn't have any reviews yet — but it's already selling fast, so you may want to scoop it up while you can.

It's worth noting that Chelsea28 says their dresses fit true to size.

Chelsea28 Split Long Sleeve Tiered Dress

A look at the back of the Chelsea28 dress.
$119 at Nordstrom

Final thoughts

Whether you're planning outfits for back-to-school, the office, or everyday activities, the Caslon Long Sleeve Tiered Dress, available at Nordstrom, is a versatile, classy buy for fall.

But hurry — sizes are already selling fast, so if you're looking to snap this dress up for fall, you'll want to move fast.

