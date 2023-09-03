Nordstrom just dropped the perfect fall maxi dress — and it has pockets!
Available in two different prints, it's insanely mix-and-matchable.
Looking for the perfect dress to take you from summer to fall? Check out the Chelsea28 Split Long Sleeve Tiered Dress, available at Nordstrom.
This ankle-length, billowy dress is light and airy enough to wear to work, the office or date night during the final days of summer — and paired with boots and a jacket, it can take you into fall, too,
Ringing in at $119, it's also a relatively affordable transitional dress that you can wear for years to come. Read on for all the details and to decide if this dress is right for you.
Chelsea28 Split Long Sleeve Tiered Dress
The details
The Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Tiered Dress is this fall's "cool girl" dress. Not just because it looks great with a pair of heeled booties and chic clutch, but because it's got convenient pockets to slip your hands into or hold your phone in.
Fully lined except for the billowy, sheer sleeves, this dress is 54 inches long, hitting right at the ankle and leaving just enough room to show a peek of your super cool shoes.
The Long Sleeve Tiered Dress comes in two different prints, multi-coloured and striped, and is available in sizes XXS (00) to XXL (18).
Chelsea28 Split Long Sleeve Tiered Dress
What other people are saying
Since the Long Sleeve Tiered Dress just landed at Nordstrom, it doesn't have any reviews yet — but it's already selling fast, so you may want to scoop it up while you can.
It's worth noting that Chelsea28 says their dresses fit true to size.
Chelsea28 Split Long Sleeve Tiered Dress
Final thoughts
Whether you're planning outfits for back-to-school, the office, or everyday activities, the Caslon Long Sleeve Tiered Dress, available at Nordstrom, is a versatile, classy buy for fall.
But hurry — sizes are already selling fast, so if you're looking to snap this dress up for fall, you'll want to move fast.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.