These Nordstrom boots are 'comfy' and 'flattering' — and they're selling fast

If you're currently looking for that perfect winter fashion item, meet Dolce Vita's Hawk H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot (Photos via Nordstrom)

If you're looking for a pair of winter boots that are stylish and functional, meet Dolce Vita's Hawk H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot, available at Nordstrom (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.).

These chunky, waterproof Chelsea boots combine form with function — but they're already selling fast, so if you're looking to shop, you might want to hurry.

Dolce Vita Hawk H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot in mushroom suede (Photo via Nordstrom)

$210 CAD at Nordstrom Canada$150 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

With a waterproof suede upper, these Chelsea boots are both on trend and entirely practical.

Adding a contemporary edge to your winter wardrobe, these leather boots are perfect for wet days thanks to a waterproof exterior. A one inch platform is accentuated by a two inch heel and supported by a sturdy lug sole.

Available in two colours, a neutral brown and a solid black and in sizes 5-11, these booties feature contrast stitching for an added edge.

Dolce Vita Hawk H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot in onyx suede (Photo via Nordstrom)

$210 CAD at Nordstrom Canada$150 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

What shoppers are saying

While the low stock on these boots speaks to their popularity, so do the reviews — and shoppers have praised the style for the trendy style, comfy fit and waterproof material.

"Comfy and flattering! Love these boots. I feel like other brands with a similar style of boot make me look like I have clown feet but these are very flattering," raves one shopper. "I work on my feet as a hairstylist all day and they are comfy and super cute."

"These fit very nicely even though I have fairly narrow feet. Found them very comfortable and stylish which is awesome as they are waterproof!" adds another. "Don’t normally leave reviews but I love these."

Dolce Vita Hawk H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot in mushroom suede (Photo via Nordstrom)

$210 CAD at Nordstrom Canada$150 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

However, some shoppers warn these boots run narrow — and suggest you size up. Others claim how you style them determines whether you'll get blisters.

"I have a wide foot and wear a 9.5-10 so I purchased the 10, and they fit well but do start pinching the sides of my feet if I’m standing or walking in them all day," cautions one shopper.

"I love these boots! I bought these shoes for a trip where I will be walking a lot. I tried them out first and really loved them. They are warm, comfy and right on trend. I went up half a size because they run narrow and also so I can wear thicker socks with them," adds another. "Everything was fine until I went to put them on the next day and realized they had rubbed blisters around two inches above both of my ankles where the top of the boot hits my leg."

"I will still wear these and will love them, but I will make sure to wear long socks to go above the boots. That should fix the problem," they finished.

Dolce Vita Hawk H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot in onyx suede (Photo via Nordstrom)

$210 CAD at Nordstrom Canada$150 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The verdict

If you're on the hunt for boots that can withstand the unpredictable winter weather, these boots will be a fast favourite. Shoppers recommend sizing up a half size for the most comfortable fit, and layering with tights or tall socks to avoid blisters when first breaking in these boots.

If you love the style and are in the market for new rain boots — we suggest shopping these soon as they're sure to sell out.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.