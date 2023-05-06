Nordstrom shoppers say this dress is even 'prettier in person' — and it's under $100!

Nordstrom's Chelsea28 Faux Wrap Floral Midi Dress comes in several flattering colours.

Nordstrom shoppers know that the retailer's dress section is a treasure trove of frocks for pretty much every summer occasion —and the Chelsea28 Faux Wrap Floral Midi Dress is no exception.

Available in five vibrant colours and patterns and sizes XXS (00) to XXL (18), this Floral Midi Dress also has a fully lined high-low skirt, so you never have to worry about undergarments showing through.

Read on for all the details about this flattering dress.

This orange version of the Chelsea28 Wrap Dress is one of five styles, including the ivory, black and white, green, and pink designs.

$99 at Nordstrom

'Prettier in person'

While the Chelsea28 Wrap Dress only has a handful of reviews, shoppers say it's suitable for a number of occasions — and looks even better when you see it up close.

"This dress is prettier in person. It has good coverage over the bodice, the spaghetti straps are adjustable and the fabric drapes nicely," one reviewer said.

"It is not too form fitting. The dress can be worn for casual or more formal occasions and year-round," they added.

Be comfortable no matter the occasion in this Chelsea28 wrap dress.

$99 at Nordstrom

"Pretty dress, flattering to your figure," another Nordstrom shopper said. "The adjustable straps and snap closure on the top make it easy for you to get a good fit and make sure the girls won’t be falling out!"

Shoppers also say the dress is accommodating for larger chests.

The pink and white version of the Chelsea28 Wrap Dress is decorated with pops of blue.

$99 at Nordstrom

However, despite being a good pick for larger chests, some shoppers say the clasp can pop open easily.

"My only complaint is the snap closure at the bust would pop loose easily," one shopper cautioned. "I’m planning to see if I can have it swapped out for a tiny hook and eye clasp."

Shoppers have also noted that if you have a smaller chest, the top of the dress may not fit as desired.

"This dress is super cute but the fit was a bit off," another shopper noted. "It was OK the waist, but it was too big in the chest and gaped widely under the arms. Will either return or have it altered."

Verdict

This chic and colourful frock is a flattering pick for summer weddings, dinners and more — and it comes in five colours to suit your style. However, some shoppers say that the fit isn't perfect — so you may want to try this one on in person before buying.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.