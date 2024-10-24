Nordstrom has a secret section of cold-weather essentials — here's what to shop

When it comes to surviving harsh winter days, stocking your wardrobe with cute and cozy pieces is right up there with throwing a fluffy blanket on the couch or tucking a space heater into the corner of a room. Our favorite place to prep for the season? Nordstrom's secret cold-weather section — it's packed with goodies!

The storefront is broken down into categories so it's easy to zero in on exactly what you need, whether that's coats and clothes, accessories, shoes or cashmere. See something great? Grab multiples and you've got a leg up on holiday gifting. We've gathered nine of the best styles from the cold-weather section, from an ultra-warm puffer coat and a pair of fuzzy slippers to a luxe turtleneck sweater. Check out our top picks below.

Nordstrom Cece Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Stripes for the win! With dropped shoulders and a slouchy fit, this number is effortlessly chic. Lightweight, soft and comfortable are just a few of the ways shoppers have described the trendy top. $79 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom The North Face Aconcagua Insulated Parka Finding a durable winter coat that'll keep you warm and dry is probably at the top of your cold-weather shopping list — and if it’s not, it should be. This hooded option from The North Face is water-repellant, wind-resistant and insulated to keep you nice and toasty. $250 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Miah Water Resistant Chelsea Lug Boot Sleeker than your average winter boot, these babies are water-resistant to keep your feet dry in inclement weather and sport chunky lug soles to prevent slips. Shoppers are impressed: "Very comfortable boot. I wore it in Paris and walked over 6 miles," says one. $70 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom BP Fringe Blanket Scarf Indulge us as we make a prediction: We see you reaching for this oversized accessory every day of chilly season. Incredibly soft, the fringed winter essential is long enough to loop around your neck multiple times. $29 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Merrell Encore Ice 5 Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Slip-On Shoe These are just the ticket for those chilly mornings when you're walking to the mailbox or puttering around the yard. Water-resistant, they have a durable rubber sole that offers ample traction and a fuzzy lining to treat your toes. $140 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Calson Cable Stitch Crewneck Sweater Who doesn't love snuggling up in a comfy sweater once the temperatures start to drop? This chunky fisherman's knit pullover is timeless and looks good with everything. There are six styles to choose from (some stripes, some solids) but we can't help but love this classic cream. $70 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Florence by Mills Micro Thermal Wide Leg Pants These thermal pull-on pants may feel like your favorite pajamas but they're polished enough to wear around town and then some. We love them in classic black; they also come in cream and lilac. $45 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Barbour Saltburn Beanie You can never go wrong with a cute beanie. This chunky knit cutie from Barbour has a furry pom pom on top. Shoppers say it's the perfect weight for a winter hat. $50 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.