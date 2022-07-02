Nordstrom shoppers say these $32 Havaianas flip flops are a 'summertime must'

With over 600 reviews, shoppers are raving about the look and feel of the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops. (Photos via Nordstrom)

With summer officially here and temperatures already bringing extreme heat in parts of Canada, now is the perfect time to shop for a new pair of flip flops.

If you're not sure where to start, the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops ($32 CAD — shop here/$26 USD — shop here) have become a must-have for the beach with some shoppers calling them the “most comfortable flip flops out there.”

With more than 600 reviews on the Nordstrom website, shoppers are raving about the look and feel of these comfy sandals.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops in Rose Gold (Photo via Nordstrom)

$32 CAD at Nordstrom $26 USD at Nordstrom

The details

With a slimmer strap, these flip flops are an updated version of the classic Havaianas shoes.

Thanks to an all-rubber design, the flip flops are flexible and extremely durable meaning you’ll be enjoying these for years to come.

Canadian shoppers can buy these in black, navy blue and rose gold. If you’re shopping in the U.S. you'll have more than 10 colours to choose from.

What shoppers are saying

While flip flips are most often associated with the beach, shoppers say these Havaianas shoes are so comfortable, you'll want to wear them pretty much anywhere.

One shopper says they purchase the Havaianas flip flops are a "summertime must" and they purchase them every year.

“Perfect for the beach, pool or anywhere you want to be super casual. Very comfortable too,” another shopper says.

One review praises the flip flops because you don’t need to break them in saying you “just slide them on and go!”

“The thong straps are made of a comfortable/flexible rubber, so you don't have to worry about rubbing and blisters,” a second review echoes.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flop in Black

$32 at Nordstrom $26 USD at Nordstrom

One customer calls these their “favourite flip flops” that will always be a staple in their closet.

“I have the slim flip flop in just about every colour,” they write. “I wear them all day, including long walks with the dog, and I never get blisters or soreness.”

While shoppers are raving about these shoes, some point out that getting the right size can be tricky. While the sizing guidelines recommend sizing up if you're in between sizes, customers don't always agree.

“I find they run big, so I always size down one size,” one person says.

"They are super comfortable, but this pair is tighter, shorter and doesn't seem a normal size 7,” another customer adds.

Other shoppers are saying the shoes have changed in "sizing and construction" from previous years.

Verdict

With the summer heat just beginning you won’t regret adding another pair of flip flops to your closet.

These Havaianas Slim Flip Flops are super comfortable and can be easily styled with your favourite beach attire, jean shorts or floral dress.

However, some people are pointing out that sizing can be tough to figure out so you may want to try them on in store before buying a pair.

