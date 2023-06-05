Nordstrom's 'extremely flattering' swimsuit helps hide 'trouble spots' — and it's selling fast

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

La Blanca's Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit is a Nordstrom customer favourite.

Whether you're travelling this summer or lounging by the pool, we've found a shopper-approved swimsuit that may be worth adding to your next Nordstrom order.

Hundreds of Nordstrom reviewers swear by the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit, which boasts a minimalist design that flatters a range of different sizes and body types.

This bestseller quickly sold out last year, but it's back in stock and comes in a range of new shades for summer.

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit. Image via Nordstrom.

$83 at Nordstrom

The details

Like the little black dress of swimwear, this one-piece has all the makings of a classic swimsuit that you can turn to again and again. It features a scoop neckline, adjustable straps and moderate coverage through the hips and bum.

What makes this swimsuit stand out from other one-pieces is its ruched bodice, which helps to smooth and flatter your midsection. It comes in six shades, ranging from classic black to bright seasonal shades like pink and turquoise, and is available in sizes 2 though 16.

'Great, not so basic, basic'

Shoppers of all shapes and sizes have been impressed by this La Blanca swimsuit, as well as a range of ages. It's received a 4.5-star rating based on more than 500 customer reviews, with shoppers calling it "extremely flattering."

"Quite surprisingly this suit was both flattering and supportive. Even without an underwire of molded cups it kept everything in place," shared one reviewer who noted that they "typically look for suits that are sold by cup size" due to their size 42F bust.

"I'm 64, 5'3" and 135 lbs and busty. This suit fits beautifully. It is flattering, sexy with the high leg cut and covers the bust area attractively," shared another.

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit. Image via Nordstrom.

Others raved that the ruching on this swimsuit helped to camouflage their "trouble spots," and is a great choice if you're looking for a "not so basic, basic."

"The neckline doesn't show cleavage, the bottom covers and doesn't ride up, the ruching is pretty and conceals a few extra bulges around my midsection, and the soft cups give just enough support," reads one review.

Some shoppers with a long torso found that this swimsuit didn't fit quite right, however they suggested sizing up in order to get more coverage through the chest.

"I have a long torso and trouble finding one piece suits that fit correctly. Although this is a lot better than most, it is still a bit short and has a deeper plunge in the neckline. Perhaps try ordering one size up for more coverage," suggested one reviewer.

The verdict

Nordstrom shoppers say that the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit is a solid choice for your next beach day or tropical getaway. It offers a flattering cut with thoughtful details like ruching and adjustable straps to help find your perfect fit. However, if you're on the tall side or carry some extra weight around your midsection, reviewers do recommend sizing up for comfort.

