This $89 Nordstrom linen dress will be your new summer staple — but it's selling out

Beat the beat in this button-up linen midi dress. (Photos via Nordstrom)

Lightweight fabric is the key to surviving hot summer days, and linen provides the perfect wardrobe solution.

Whether you're planning on dining al fresco, heading to the beach or going back to the office, linen dresses are essential. Just ask Meghan Markle — two years ago the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a simple but chic white linen dress by Magic Linen.

Luckily, you don't have to have a royal budget to score a swoon-worthy linen frock. Nordstrom's Caslon Button-Up Tank Midi Dress ($89 CAD — shop here/$79 USD — shop here) is fresh on the market and ready to jazz up your warm-weather wardrobe.

But hurry! With the summer approaching, we have a feeling this dress won't stay in stock for long — and stock is already low.

The details

Made from a blend of rayon and linen fabric, this sleeveless v-neck dress is unlined and features stylish front buttons.

Available in sizes XXS-XXL, this breathable frock is available in a chic ivory colour. According to Nordstrom, this dress runs true to size, is super comfy and will "enliven your sunny day vibe."

How to wear it

Pair this dress with strappy sandals and a wide-brimmed hat for a sun-kissed look, or with a blazer and flats for the office.

For an ultra-glam ensemble, wear this frock with a statement necklace and your favourite heels.

The verdict

This versatile and stylish linen dress brings the glam while also acting as a lightweight and functional option for summer. If you want to get your hands on this summer wardrobe staple — act fast! Like many of Nordstrom's chic and affordable summer dresses, we're sure it won't last long.

