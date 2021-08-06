11 non-Anniversary Sale deals from Nordstrom to shop now — including a 40% off crewneck sweater

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Halogen's crewneck sweater - Nordstrom, $29 (originally $49)

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still open to the public, giving shoppers access of thousands of sale items now through August 8. The Anniversary Sale is one of the most popular sales of the year and features savings on brand new arrivals for the whole family, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and home.

For those looking for even more ways to save, there are tons of non-Anniversary Sale deals to be found on Nordstrom's year-round sale section. With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and have spent some time combing through the latest additions to the sale section, so you don’t have to.

Halogen's crewneck sweater is one of the standout items from the Nordstrom sale selection this week — and it's only $29 right now — that's 40 per cent off retail price.

Halogen's Crewneck Sweater - Nordstrom, $29 (originally $49)

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $29 (originally $49)

Halogen's crewneck sweater is a tri-blend pullover that comes in three different hues with button-detailed extended cuffs.

This is the perfect light sweater to wear while we go from summer to autumn and begin to face that unpredictable fluctuating weather.

Promising Reviews

Halogen's crewneck sweater has earned a 4.5-star rating with over 130 reviews from shoppers who have called it "a must-have."

"Very good sweater, soft, cozy and nice looking," one happy customer said.

"A must-have. Perfect weight, perfect length. I bought multiple colours," another shopper added.

"A wonderful versatile sweater. On the thinner side so good for different seasons," another shopper raved.

Looking for more Nordstrom sale section finds? Check out our favourite deals of the week below.

Steve Madden Nadeen Platform Wedge Sandal - Nordstrom, $37 (originally $80)

These cute platform wedge sandals are the perfect shoe to wear for the rest of the summer. They have a 2 and a half-inch heel with an adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, from $37 (originally $80)

Vince Camuto Tie Dye T-Shirt Dress - Nordstrom, $47 (originally $79)

This light and breezy dress is perfect for lounging around the house this month. It has an attached tie that helps shape the waist of this cotton-blend dress.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $47 (originally $79)

Sunnylife Greek Eye Float - Nordstrom, $30 (originally $60)

Ward off all the bad vibes while you have some fun in the sun and float around the pool with this evil eye floaty.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $30 (originally $60)

Nike Sportswear Dance Crop Tank - Nordstrom, $27 (originally $40)

You will stand out in the gym with this lightweight Nike dance crop tank and its colourful design.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $27 (originally $40)

Silver Jeans Co. Avery Crop Skinny Jeans - Nordstrom, $44 (originally $74)

These faded washed cropped skinny jeans are perfect for a cooler summer day and will transition well into the fall. Pair them with some high-rise boots in the autumn and strappy heels in the summer.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $44 (originally $74)

Godinger 9-Piece Copper Finish Bar Set - Nordstrom, $60 (originally $130)

If you're looking to up your hosting abilities, this beautiful 9-piece bar set will make you feel like a bartender in your own home. It includes a shaker, ice bucket, four utensils, tongs, stand and tray.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $56 (originally $130)

Lucky Brand The Summer Drawstring Shorts - Nordstrom, $56 (originally $70)

These cotton shorts will keep you cool all summer long. They are topped with a ribbed drawstring waist and come in three different colours.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $57 (originally $70)

Kylie Skin Eye Cream - Nordstrom, $14 (originally $20)

Kylie Skin's hydrating eye cream helps brighten dehydrated skin, reduces puffiness and the appearance of fine lines.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $14 (originally $20)

BP. Picot Trim Cotton Blend Rib Bodysuit - Nordstrom, $6 (originally $12)

A ribbed bodysuit can quickly become a wardrobe staple. Dress it up with a skirt or dress it down with a pair of jeans. This bodysuit from BP. comes in two colours and has a snap closure.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $6 (originally $12)

Free People FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants - Nordstrom, $29 (originally $48)

You can never have too many pairs of sweatpants and with the cold weather coming up, it's a good idea to stock up now. These sweatpants come in two different shades and they are currently 40 per cent off.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, from $29 (originally $48)

