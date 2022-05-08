Nordstrom shoppers love this $95 blazer: 'Soft, light and great for summer'

Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this chic and comfortable blazer. (Photos via Nordstrom)

Perfect for a casual outing, day at the office, or a night on the town, blazers will always be a wardrobe staple. The classic jacket instantly adds polish to a summer dress or jeans and a T-shirt.

Considering how versatile they are, you'll always need a few blazers in your closet. But let's be honest — finding a blazer that's both cute and affordable can be a challenge. Luckily, we've found the perfect blazer to add to your rotation this summer.

Nordstrom's Open Edit Blazer ($95 CAD - shop here/$75 USD - shop here) is "silky-smooth, breathable and has a comfortable fit." Made with soft and light fabric, it's flattering on all body types.

Read on to find out why Nordstrom shoppers can’t get enough of this chic closet-staple.

Nordstrom Open Edit Blazer in Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

The details

Available in sizes XXS-XL and in several colourways, this unlined jacket has an oversized fit.

Made from rayon fabric with a slight suede texture, style this blazer with shorts and a tank top for everyday wear, or with a little black dress for date-night.

What shoppers are saying

Nordstrom shoppers have given this blazer their seal of approval. This "closet must-have" has earned more than 40 positive reviews for its versatility and breathability.

"Really comfy and pairs well with jeans, skirts or leggings," raves one shopper. "You can't get much better than this for the price!"

"This is a solid blazer especially in the summer because it's light and breathable. It helps me take my look from day to night!" adds another.

"I've worn this to work but also on errands," writes another reviewer. "Most blazers I have are really heavy, but this one is super light.

Nordstrom Open Edit Blazer in Pink Peony (Photo via Nordstrom)

However, many shoppers say that the colour tends to run, so you might want to wash this blazer before wearing it.

"I didn't wash it after purchasing and I wish I had. I wore the black version over a white blouse and it turned my blouse black!" warns one reviewer.

"Beware the colour transfer! I saw that other reviews said the colour runs and I didn't believe them. I ruined one of my shirts because the blazer stained it," adds another.

Nordstrom Open Edit Blazer in Ivory (Photo via Nordstrom)

The verdict

Nordstrom shoppers say this blazer is a stylish and versatile wardrobe essential, especially for the price of under $100. The light fabric and boxy silhouette yields a comfortable fit, but to prevent the colour from transferring, you might want to wash it first.

