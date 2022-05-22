Nordstrom shoppers love this $59 midi dress: 'Hugs my curves in all the right places'

Nordstrom shoppers love this comfortable and flattering midi dress. (Photos via Nordstrom)

While there are many things we love about summer (days at the beach, hanging by the pool and meeting friends on the patio), there's one thing we aren't looking forward to: sweltering temperatures. As the hot weather approaches, we're already thinking about how to survive the heat and humidity. Our top tip? Easy, breezy dresses.

Let's be honest — no one wants to wear pants in the summer. It's time to pack away your jeans and make room for dresses that are breathable, stylish and easy to throw on.

Lucky for you, Nordstrom shoppers have found the perfect midi dress that's bound to become a staple in your summer wardrobe. The Open Edit Scoop Neck Midi dress ($59 CAD — shop here/$49 USD — shop here) is cute, lightweight and affordable. What more could you want?

Read on to find out why Nordstrom shoppers can't get enough of this "comfortable" and "flattering" dress.

Nordstrom Open Edit Scoop Neck Midi Dress in Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

$59 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

Made from soft and stretchy jersey fabric, this dress features a flirty side slit and a scoop neckline.

Available in sizes XXS-XL in black, red and blue (with the addition of pink in the U.S.), this bodycon dress is unlined and fitted through the bodice.

For a night out with friends, pair this dress with strappy heels and dangly earrings, or with a cardigan and sandals for a casual look.

Nordstrom Open Edit Scoop Neck Midi Dress in Red Grenadine (Photo via Nordstrom)

$59 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

What shoppers are saying

This summer dress comes highly recommended by Nordstrom shoppers, who love how "versatile" and "flattering" it is.

"This dress is absolutely perfect to dress up or down. It fits me perfectly and I'd say it runs true to size. Going to buy it in other colours for sure," raves one shopper.

"This is a really flattering dress! The fabric is a nice quality and it hugs my curves in all the right places," writes another. "It's a summer fave for sure!"

"I love this dress and get tons of compliments when I wear it," says another reviewer. " It's really comfy and can be dressed up or down. It’s also really flattering."

Nordstrom Open Edit Scoop Neck Midi Dress in Blue Thread (Photo via Nordstrom)

$59 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

However, some shoppers warn that the bodice is tight and very formfitting.

"I thought this was much more of a relaxed fit but it is definitely a formfitting dress," explains a shopper. "I like it a lot, but if you are wanting a looser fit don't buy this dress."

"The bodice is really tight. I knew it was bodycon, but not this much!" says another.

"The top of the dress is snug but it still fits me really well," adds another shopper.

The verdict

Nordstrom's Open Edit Scoop Neck Midi Dress will be a chic addition to your summer wardrobe! With the warm weather approaching, this trending item won't last long. The stretchy and soft fabric yields a flattering fit, but if you prefer a looser bodice, this frock might not be for you.

