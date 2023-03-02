Nordstrom shoppers have found *the* little black dress for spring — and it's only $55

The Open Edit Ruched Maxi Dress from Nordstrom is available in black and purple.

Karl Lagerfeld famously said, "One is never over-dressed or underdressed with a Little Black Dress."

This Ruched Maxi Dress by Open Edit, available at Nordstrom (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) is certainly a testament to that statement.

Besides being incredibly versatile, this LBD rings in under $60, which we consider an acceptable price for a clothing item that you can seamlessly take from day to night.

If that sounds like a bargain, continue reading for all the details on this simple, elegant, yet slightly sexy silhouette.

There's never a wrong time for an LBD. This ruched maxi version from Open Edit can even be toned down with a blazer or cardigan for the office.

$55 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

A seasonless staple

With spring and summer on the way, you may think, "This dress will be perfect for the warmer weather!"

Well, guess what? Layer a sweater, oversized cardigan, or blazer overtop and a pair of black or patterned tights underneath. You can easily style this piece through the colder months as well.

Accessorize the Ruched Maxi Dress's draped elegant cowl neck with a necklace, and adjust the spaghetti straps to customize the bodice's fit.

Speaking of fit, Nordstrom says this piece fits true to size and comes in sizes XXS (OO) to XXL (18).

Seamless style

A polyester and spandex blend, this Maxi Dress provides a smooth and flattering fit; the rippled ruching accentuates the waist and décolletage.

Although the solid black is a great option to reach for daily, the purple dahlia colour packs a spring-y punch.

Purple is a fabulous alternative when you want to add a pop to your look or plan on making a bright and cheery entrance to an event.

This Easter egg hue is so in season.

$55 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Verdict

You really can't go wrong with either Ruched Maxi Dress colour — but if you're looking to snap it up, you'll want to move fast as it's selling fast! The black and purple can be jazzed up for a night out with a bejeweled mule or made more laidback with a cheeky flat sandal.

