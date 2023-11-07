Nordstrom shoppers say this blazer is 'super versatile' — and it starts at only $32

The Open Edit Unstructured Blazer is up to 57% off. Photos via Nordstrom.

Looking for a casual chic blazer for fall? Check out the Open Edit Unstructured Blazer, available at Nordstrom.

Cut from soft gabardine, this oversized blazer is made for throwing over just about anything.

With classic details like a front button closure, notched lapels and front flap pockets, it's got the look of a quintessential sport coat but more casual — and it starts at only $32 right now.

Open Edit Unstructured Blazer. Image via Nordstrom.

From $32 $75 at Nordstrom

'Super versatile!'

This blazer is available in sizes XXS (00) to XXL (18) — and comes in six colours, four of which are on sale.

From grocery runs to the office to happy hour, Nordstrom shoppers are loving this unstructured blazer's adaptability.

"I love using this blazer to dress up any look! Looks great with flare jeans too! Fits true to size, I'm 5'1" and 135-140 pounds, got the small," said one reviewer. "Feels more cotton than linen, but definitely love the flow and feel either way."

Switch up your office look and pair this lightweight blazer with a pair of shorts. Image via Nordstrom. (Nordstrom)

Other shoppers are also snapping up this chic look in multiple colours.

"Love the blazer. I got the green first and am getting the black now. Get a lot of compliments anytime I wear it," another reviewer said. "Lightweight and great for spring/summer. Loving the loose fit, as you can dress it up or down."

Verdict

Although most of the Open Edit Unstructured Blazer's reviews are positive, some reviewers do say the fabric wrinkles easy.

However, some other shoppers say that while it does "wrinkle easy," it's "nothing a little steaming can't fix."

If you're looking for a lightweight blazer for fall — this might be up your alley. However, if you're not a fan of steaming or ironing, you might want to pass on this in favour of a more structured blazer in a different fabric

