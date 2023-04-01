Nordstrom shoppers say you can dress this $75 blazer up or down: 'Super versatile'

The Nordstrom Open Edit Unstructured Blazer is a shopper-favourite for spring and summer.

Looking for a casual chic blazer for spring? Check out the Open Edit Unstructured Blazer, available at Nordstrom.

Cut from soft gabardine, this oversized blazer is made for throwing over just about anything.

With classic details like a front button closure, notched lapels and front flap pockets, it's got the look of a quintessential sport coat but more casual — and it's only $75.

This blazer's loose fit drapes effortlessly on the body. Leave it open to show off a cropped shirt and a pair of high-waisted pants without worrying about looking sloppy or boxy.

'Super versatile!'



This blazer is available in sizes XXS (00) to XXL (18) — and comes in seven colours, including black, white and seasonal hues.

From grocery runs to the office to happy hour, Nordstrom shoppers are loving this unstructured blazer's adaptability.

"I love using this blazer to dress up any look! Looks great with flare jeans too! Fits true to size, I'm 5'1" and 135-140 pounds, got the small," said one reviewer. "Feels more cotton than linen, but definitely love the flow and feel either way."

This unstructured blazer from Open Edit pairs well with everything from sweatpants to slacks.

Other shoppers are also snapping up this chic look in multiple colours.

"Love the blazer. I got the green first and am getting the black now. Get a lot of compliments anytime I wear it," another reviewer said. "Lightweight and great for spring/summer. Loving the loose fit, as you can dress it up or down."

Switch up your office look and pair this lightweight blazer with a pair of shorts. It's the perfect combo for spring/summer.

Verdict

Although most of the Open Edit Unstructured Blazer's reviews are positive, some reviewers do say the fabric wrinkles easy.

However, some other shoppers say that while it does "wrinkle easy," it's "nothing a little steaming can't fix."

If you're looking for a lightweight blazer for spring — this might be up your alley. However, if you're not a fan of steaming or ironing, you might want to pass on this in favour of a more structured blazer in a different fabric

