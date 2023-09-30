These platform loafers from Nordstrom are perfect for fall — and they're under $100
Get the one fall trend that never goes out of style.
Did you know Nordstrom has a house brand of clothing, accessories, jewellery and shoes that don't break the bank — like the Torie Platform Loafers?
We've talked about how loafers are a fall wardrobe staple, so it's no surprise that the retailer has its version of this classic slip-on.
Ringing in at $90, these loafers are a chic-yet-cost effective alternative to pricier designer pairs — read on to find out if they're right for you.
Nordstrom Torie Platform Loafer
The details
We think the best loafers can pull double duty — they're just as easy to pair with a laidback lood as they are for work or a night out.
The Torie Platform Loafers fit the bill — with a braided strap and chunky platform that set them apart.
The smooth leather upper and sole also help pull together everyday ensembles, from jeans and a tee to slacks and a sweater.
Available in two different widths (medium and wide), the Torie Platform Loafers have a two-inch heel and come in three colours: Black, brown and tan.
Nordstrom Torie Platform Loafer
What people are saying
Since these are a new arrival, there aren't many reviews to go on yet — however one reviewer did mention they purchased these in their regular size and found them to slip off their heels.
According to Nordstrom, the loafers are supposed to fit true to size, but we recommend trying these on in store if you're able to.
Nordstrom Torie Platform Loafer
The verdict
The Nordstrom Torie Platform Loafers are a chic, stylish and affordable way to jump on the celebrity-loved loafers trend for fall. At just $90, these loafers can be paired with pretty much anything — and don't break the bank.
However, if you're between sizes or have a more narrow foot, we suggest sizing down — or trying these cute loafers on in store.
