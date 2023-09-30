These platform loafers from Nordstrom are perfect for fall — and they're under $100

The Nordstrom Torie Platform Loafers are a great way to hop on the loafer trend without breaking the bank.

Did you know Nordstrom has a house brand of clothing, accessories, jewellery and shoes that don't break the bank — like the Torie Platform Loafers?

We've talked about how loafers are a fall wardrobe staple, so it's no surprise that the retailer has its version of this classic slip-on.

Ringing in at $90, these loafers are a chic-yet-cost effective alternative to pricier designer pairs — read on to find out if they're right for you.

Get ahead of one of fall's biggest trends with a pair of platform loafers.

$90 at Nordstrom

The details

We think the best loafers can pull double duty — they're just as easy to pair with a laidback lood as they are for work or a night out.

The Torie Platform Loafers fit the bill — with a braided strap and chunky platform that set them apart.

The smooth leather upper and sole also help pull together everyday ensembles, from jeans and a tee to slacks and a sweater.

Available in two different widths (medium and wide), the Torie Platform Loafers have a two-inch heel and come in three colours: Black, brown and tan.

The tan Torie Platform Loafers are the perfect match to your favourite camel-coloured bag.

$90 at Nordstrom

What people are saying

Since these are a new arrival, there aren't many reviews to go on yet — however one reviewer did mention they purchased these in their regular size and found them to slip off their heels.

According to Nordstrom, the loafers are supposed to fit true to size, but we recommend trying these on in store if you're able to.

It's nice to have options, but you can always rely on a plain black loafer. Luckily, the Torie Platforms also come in black!

$90 at Nordstrom

The verdict

The Nordstrom Torie Platform Loafers are a chic, stylish and affordable way to jump on the celebrity-loved loafers trend for fall. At just $90, these loafers can be paired with pretty much anything — and don't break the bank.

However, if you're between sizes or have a more narrow foot, we suggest sizing down — or trying these cute loafers on in store.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.