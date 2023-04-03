Nordstrom shoppers say this is the 'perfect dress' — and it's 57% off

Certain colours of the Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress are up to 57% off right now at Nordstrom.

Looking for a cute, effortless dress for spring and summer? Check out the Treasure & Bond Ruched Sleeveless Dress, available at Nordstrom — and currently up to 57% off as part of their Spring Sale.

Read on for all the details of this comfy-yet-formfitting dress.

This sleeveless number from Treasure & Bond has a model yet flattering crewneck and tulip hem that hits just above the knee, while the ruching detail at the side accentuated the waits.

from $21 $49 at Nordstrom

The 'goes with anything' dress

You can pair this cute frock with with sneakers, flat sandals or a cozy pair of mules for an easy warm weather look.

It's currently in stock in six colours, from rose to periwinkle to classic white (which is more than half off) — which allows for lots of mixing and matching.

The Ruched Sleeveless Dress comes in size XXS-XXL.

'Great basic at an amazing price'

With more than 140 reviews, the Ruched Sleeveless Dress is a hit with Nordstrom shoppers — especially at its sale price.

"Perfect dress to go under just about anything. Or, by itself, it is as cute or as sexy as you want. Very flattering," one reviewer said. "Dress up or down. Got black and white, now looking at other colors."

Even those who wouldn't usually go for a tight-fitting dress love this style:

"I’m self conscious about my mid-section so I tend to avoid tight dresses. This dress makes me feel so fabulous," said another reviewer. "It’s tight but the ruching hides everything! I have it in black, blue and dark red. You can dress it up with heels or down with with sneakers. BUY THIS DRESS!"

Since this ruched sleeveless dress gathers around the waist, it accentuates the curve of your backside. That's never a bad thing in our eyes!

Verdict

The Ruched Sleeveless Dress seems to check many boxes for tons of Nordstrom customers, and now, we "need an excuse to buy multiple colours," as one reviewer put it — especially when it's on sale.

