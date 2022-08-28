This cute, comfy T-shirt has 2.1K reviews at Nordstrom — and it's on sale

Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt - Nordstrom, $14 (originally $24)

T-shirts are one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe — you can easily dress them down with a pair of jeans or dress them up with a structured jacket.

That's why our editor's top Nordstrom sale pick of the week is the Caslon's Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt (shop it here in Canada/ shop here in the U.S.) — a popular tee that features a rounded V-neckline, short sleeves and a chest pocket style.

$14 CAD $24 CAD at Nordstrom Canadafrom $8 USD $19 at Nordstrom U.S.

Promising reviews

This lightweight T-shirt has a whopping 2,100 reviews and a 4-star average rating from shoppers who have called it an "easy-going fun shirt."

"These shirts are wonderful in the summer humidity," wrote one shopper. "They really do not stick to my body and the length is great for tucking in."

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts, and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale additions so you don’t have to.

Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture Nail Lacquer - Nordstrom, $22 (originally $37)

We're ready to embrace fall colours, starting with this vampy nail polish.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $22 (originally $37)

Pretty Polly Geometric Dot Tights - Nordstrom, $23 (originally $35)

Give your dresses a fall twist with these cute nylons.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $23 (originally $45)

Nike Sportswear Mock Neck Embroidered Mock Neck Cotton T-Shirt - Nordstrom, $32 (originally $48)

This mock neck cotton shirt from Nike can be dressed up by adding a few layered necklaces or dressed down by throwing on a pair of sweat pants.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $32 (originally $48)

Topshop Daisy Print Satin Top - Nordstrom, $28 (originally $70)

Keep those summer vibes going with the cute daisy print top featuring flutter sleeves and a dipped neckline.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $28 (originally $70)

Kate Spade New York Small Spencer Slim Leather Bifold Wallet - Nordstrom, $78 (originally $130)

Organize all of your cards in this bulk-free design wallet with all of its pockets and slots.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $78 (originally $130)

Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waist Yoga Pocket Leggings - Nordstrom $60 (originally $144)

You can never have enough high-waisted yoga pants - especially if they have pockets.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $60 (originally $144)

Nike Sportswear Tape Crop Top - Nordstrom, $36 (originally $48)

Bring the fall colours into each workout with this cropped tank.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $36 (originally $48)

Becca Driftwood Stripe Mesh Sarong - Nordstrom, $51 (originally $85)

There are still a few weekends of hot weather where you can soak up the sun and have fun at the beach. This cover-up sarong helps create a fun poolside look — and it's currently marked down by 40 per cent.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $51 (originally $85)

Brunette The Label Self Love Best Friend Sweatshirt - Nordstrom, $59 (originally $99)

Practice a little bit of self-love with this cozy crewneck sweater that shares an inspiring quote on the front.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $59 (originally $99)

BP. Rib Halter Top - Nordstrom, $15 (originally $25)

BP's ribbed crop top has a self-tie to help you create that halter effect and comes in three different colours.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $15 (originally $25)

