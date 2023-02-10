Nordstrom shoppers say these on-sale Adidas track pants are 'extremely comfortable'

These Adidas track pants are currently on sale at Nordstrom.

If your're looking for trendy workout (or lounge) clothes on a budget, check out Nordstrom's sale section (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.)

That's why our editors' top Nordstrom sale pick of the week is the Adidas Tiro21 Track Pants (shop here in Canada/shop here in the U.S.). Whether you're looking to keep up with the trends or just want to add some extra comfort to your wardrobe, these are a great choice for winter, especially at their current sale price.

Adidas Tiro21 Track Pants - Nordstrom, $32 (originally $65)

$33 CAD $65 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $45 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Promising reviews

The Adidas Tiro21 Track Pants have more than 900 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating from shoppers.

"Best comfy pants!" raved one shopper. "I would definitely buy more of each colour."

"These are my go-to sweatpants. They're super comfy and I'd highly recommend them," added another. "Comfortable, affordable and stylish."

With so many Nordstrom sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts, and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale additions (shop sale here in Canada, shop sale here in the U.S.) so you don’t have to.

Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

Zella Cara Hoodie - Nordstrom, $42 (originally $85)

You can never have too many cozy hoodies — especially if you find the perfect one on sale.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $43 (originally $85)

Naked Wardrobe Drip V High Waist Faux Leather Leggings - Nordstrom, $44 (originally $68)

Elevate any casual look with these high waist faux leather leggings. It is recommended to order one size up because of their curve-sculpting compression lining.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $44 (originally $68)

Levi's 501® Skinny Jeans - Nordstrom, $77 (originally $118)

Levi's is known for crafting timeless jeans and the 501 Skinny Jeans happen to be one of the most popular. They are perfect for running errands or hitting the town for a night out.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $77 (originally $118)

Topshop Scilla Contrast Shoulder Bag - Nordstrom, $30 (originally $66)

Bring back a touch of the 2000s with with Topshop's chic Scilla shoulder bag, that gives a modern take on the iconic baguette bag with it's bold colour block design.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $30 (originally $66)

Open Edit Knit midi skirt

Open Edit's stylish midi skirt is a great option to help you start transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring ahead of the warmer season.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $69)

Marimekko Unikko Accent Pillow Cover - Nordstrom, $29 (originally $72)

Transform the look of any room in your house with this vibrant accent pillow cover that's currently marked down by 60 per cent.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $29 (originally $72)

Naked Wardrobe The Drip, Drip, Drip Faux Leather Bodysuit - Nordstrom, $50 (originally $68)

Naked Wardrobe's faux leather bodysuit will be sure to turn heads wherever you go. Dress it up with a skirt and stilettos or dress it down with a pair of jeans.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $68)

Herschel Supply Co. Gym Duffle Bag - Nordstrom, $27 (originally $40)

This sleek gym bag will effortlessly store all your gym essentials and help make sure you have everything you need to work up a sweat during your workout.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $24 (originally $40)

