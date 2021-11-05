'Cute but sturdy' boots are under $100 during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale

Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot - Nordstrom, $96 (originally $160)

There's something about buying winter boots on sale that makes them that much more loveable.

That's why one of the standout items from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale selection is Timberland's water-resistant hiking boots, which are currently 40 per cent off.

Whether you're shopping for loved ones or looking to pick up something new for yourself, now is a great time to score some of the hottest deals of the season at Nordstrom. This year, the retailer is kicking off their Black Friday savings early — and deals are already going strong. Right now, you can take up to 40 per cent off items online for women, men, kids and home.

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale section additions, so you don’t have to.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $96 (originally $160)

This sturdy lug-sole boot has a water-resistant finish and comfort-cushioned footbed to help you stay comfortable whether you're on the trails or out for brunch.

Promising reviews

These boots have earned a 4.7-star rating with more than 280 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers who have called them "cute but also sturdy."

"It's not a heavy boot. Looks cute layered for fall!" said a reviewer.

"I liked the fit and comfort so much, I purchased a different Timberland boot," added another shopper.

Looking for more Nordstrom Black Friday sale finds? Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

BP. Kora Lug Chelsea Boot - Nordstrom, $50 (originally $80)

Add these chunky lug sole boots to your winter wardrobe. They have a combat boot look and pair great with basically everything in your closet.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $80)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Colorblock Open Front Long Cardigan - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $165)

If you're looking for a sweater that doubles as one of the most comfortable blankets ever, the Barefoot Dreams cardigan is just that. This open-front cardigan with pockets could be yours for nearly 40 per cent off.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100 (originally $165)

Joe's The Charlie Ankle Skinny Jeans - Nordstrom, $80 (originally $178)

Joe's ankle-length skinny jeans will help to show off your favourite winter footwear.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $80 (originally $178)

Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater - Nordstrom, $80 (originally $119)

Treat yourself or a loved one to this cashmere styled with a turtleneck that will keep you warm all winter long. It is currently 32 per cent off and comes in 12 different colours.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $80 (originally $119)

Nordstrom Hooded Puffer Jacket - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $139)

Puffer jackets are the ultimate seasonal outerwear. This one features a drawstring hood for added warmth.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100 (originally $139)

Snowy Thermal Shirt - Nordstrom, $50 (originally $78)

Throw this thermal shirt on under your jacket when you're headed to the slopes this winter.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $78)

