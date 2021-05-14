'Classy, super comfortable' heels are on sale right now for $100 — here's why Nordstrom shoppers are in love

Want more spring fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Marc Fisher Ltd. Zala Block Heel Pump - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are so many different types of high heels available — but most of us tend to lean towards the comfortable options. Stilletos are great, but sometimes it's a struggle to wear them for more than one hour.

That's when the block heels come in to change your thoughts on wearing heels for an extended period of time.

Block heels have great support by design and you don't have to overthink every step you take or worry about rolling your ankle.

Sturdy block heels are on trend for the summer season and your feet will thank you for bringing this practical style of heels into your life.

Marc Fisher's Zala Block Heel Pump is one of the standout items from the Nordstrom sale selection this week, and they're only $100 right now.

Marc Fisher Ltd. Zala Block Heel Pump - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and have spent some time combing through the latest additions to the sale section, so you don’t have to.

This week's top-rated editor pick is Marc Fisher's Zala Block Heel Pump, which is currently marked down by 37 per cent — and comes in four different colours, including rose suede multi, lily leather, lilac multi suede and chic cream leather/white.

ALSO SEE: Coach Outlet's just added 150 new styles to their site — and they're 50% off

These chic block heels feature a classic pointy-toe pump lifted by a structural block heel.

They have a timeless appeal and the heel is only 3 inches so they are the perfect heel for someone who doesn't feel comfortable wearing extremely high heels.

Story continues

These heels would look great with straight-legged jeans or a cute slip dress with layered necklaces.

Promising reviews

These cute block heels have earned a 4.1-star rating with more than 450 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, who have called them "classy, dress and comfortable."

"These shoes are awesome, I love them! Very classy looking and super comfortable, I can walk in them all day long," one happy customer said.

Marc Fisher Ltd. Zala Block Heel Pump - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)

"Great shoe! This is a classic block heel shoe. It goes perfect with all my black outfits," another shopper wrote in their review.

"Perfect classic work pump. My new shoes go with everything for a stylish, classic, well-groomed look at work," another shopper raved.

"Perfect work shoe! I have them in black and beige- classy, dress and comfortable! Highly recommend," another Nordstrom shopper wrote.

"10/10 for wide feet! I have wide feet (and a bunion) and these fit like a dream. Highly recommended for work," added another shopper.

Looking for more Nordstrom sale section finds? Check out our favourite finds of the week below.

Kate Spade New York Run Around Medium Crossbody Bag - Nordstrom, $107 (originally $178)

Kate Spade's cute crossbody bag comes in two fun summer colours: tide pool and peach melba. It has a convenient exterior slip pocket, top zip closure, adjustable crossbody strap, interior zip and wall pockets.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $107 (originally $178)

Spiritual Gangster Love Sculpt Legging - Nordstrom, $59 (originally $98)

These versatile high-waisted leggings can go from the gym to the streets.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $59 (originally $98)

Year of Ours Sleep Tie-Dye Slipdress - Nordstrom, $53 (originally $88)

This cute tie-dye slipdress is perfect for those hot summer days. It's made of soft, stretchy rib material and has a scope neck.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $53 (originally $88)

Michael Kors 56mm Gradient Square Sunglasses - Nordstrom, $74 (originally $99)

We all crave a bit of nostalgia during these crazy times and these Michael Kors sunglasses are taking us all the way back to MTV's The Hills. These square frames are screaming Lauren Conrad in her droptop BMW cruising around Los Angeles to Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten."

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $74 (originally $99)

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

We Wore What Crop Sweatshirt - Nordstrom, $35 (originally $58)

We Wore What's cute crop sweatshirt will keep you comfortable and warm during those chilly summer nights.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $35 (originally $58)

Nike Swoosh City Ready Sports Bra - Nordstrom, $45 (originally $75)

Nike's leek sports bra has a crop design and provides breathable comfort while you complete your cardio workouts.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $45 (originally $75)

Off-White Logo Bucket Hat with Removable Visor - Nordstrom, $336 (originally $560)

Keep the sun out of your eyes and off your face this summer with this Off-White logo-printed bucket hat has a snap-in visor printed with the words 'keep safe.'

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $336 (originally $560)

Nars Mini Oil-Infused Lip Tint Duo - Nordstrom, $13 (originally $24)

This limited-edition, oil-infused lip tints will keep your lips moisturized with a pop of colour.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $13 (originally $24)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.