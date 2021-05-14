SHOP IT:

Amazon's bestselling 3-ply reusable masks are as low as $6 right now

They come in dozens of colours and patterns.

'Classy, super comfortable' heels are on sale right now for $100 — here's why Nordstrom shoppers are in love

Katie Scott
·4 min read

Want more spring fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Marc Fisher Ltd. Zala Block Heel Pump - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)
Marc Fisher Ltd. Zala Block Heel Pump - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are so many different types of high heels available — but most of us tend to lean towards the comfortable options. Stilletos are great, but sometimes it's a struggle to wear them for more than one hour.

That's when the block heels come in to change your thoughts on wearing heels for an extended period of time. 

Block heels have great support by design and you don't have to overthink every step you take or worry about rolling your ankle.

Sturdy block heels are on trend for the summer season and your feet will thank you for bringing this practical style of heels into your life.

Marc Fisher's Zala Block Heel Pump is one of the standout items from the Nordstrom sale selection this week, and they're only $100 right now.

Marc Fisher Zala Block Heel Pump

Marc Fisher Ltd. Zala Block Heel Pump - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)
Marc Fisher Ltd. Zala Block Heel Pump - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and have spent some time combing through the latest additions to the sale section, so you don’t have to.

This week's top-rated editor pick is Marc Fisher's Zala Block Heel Pump, which is currently marked down by 37 per cent — and comes in four different colours, including rose suede multi, lily leather, lilac multi suede and chic cream leather/white.

ALSO SEE: Coach Outlet's just added 150 new styles to their site — and they're 50% off

These chic block heels feature a classic pointy-toe pump lifted by a structural block heel.

They have a timeless appeal and the heel is only 3 inches so they are the perfect heel for someone who doesn't feel comfortable wearing extremely high heels.

These heels would look great with straight-legged jeans or a cute slip dress with layered necklaces.

Promising reviews

These cute block heels have earned a 4.1-star rating with more than 450 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, who have called them "classy, dress and comfortable."

"These shoes are awesome, I love them! Very classy looking and super comfortable, I can walk in them all day long," one happy customer said.

Marc Fisher Ltd. Zala Block Heel Pump - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)
Marc Fisher Ltd. Zala Block Heel Pump - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $160)

"Great shoe! This is a classic block heel shoe. It goes perfect with all my black outfits," another shopper wrote in their review.

"Perfect classic work pump. My new shoes go with everything for a stylish, classic, well-groomed look at work," another shopper raved.

"Perfect work shoe! I have them in black and beige- classy, dress and comfortable! Highly recommend," another Nordstrom shopper wrote.

"10/10 for wide feet! I have wide feet (and a bunion) and these fit like a dream. Highly recommended for work," added another shopper.

Looking for more Nordstrom sale section finds? Check out our favourite finds of the week below.

Kate Spade New York Run Around Medium Crossbody Bag

Kate Spade New York Run Around Medium Crossbody Bag - Nordstrom, $107 (originally $178)
Kate Spade New York Run Around Medium Crossbody Bag - Nordstrom, $107 (originally $178)

Kate Spade's cute crossbody bag comes in two fun summer colours: tide pool and peach melba. It has a convenient exterior slip pocket, top zip closure, adjustable crossbody strap, interior zip and wall pockets.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $107 (originally $178)

Spiritual Gangster Love Sculpt Legging

Spiritual Gangster Love Sculpt Legging - Nordstrom, $59 (originally $98)
Spiritual Gangster Love Sculpt Legging - Nordstrom, $59 (originally $98)

These versatile high-waisted leggings can go from the gym to the streets. 

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $59 (originally $98)

Year of Ours Sleep Tie-Dye Slipdress

Year of Ours Sleep Tie-Dye Slipdress - Nordstrom, $53 (originally $88)
Year of Ours Sleep Tie-Dye Slipdress - Nordstrom, $53 (originally $88)

This cute tie-dye slipdress is perfect for those hot summer days. It's made of soft, stretchy rib material and has a scope neck. 

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $53 (originally $88)

Michael Kors 56mm Gradient Square Sunglasses

Michael Kors 56mm Gradient Square Sunglasses - Nordstrom, $74 (originally $99)
Michael Kors 56mm Gradient Square Sunglasses - Nordstrom, $74 (originally $99)

We all crave a bit of nostalgia during these crazy times and these Michael Kors sunglasses are taking us all the way back to MTV's The Hills. These square frames are screaming Lauren Conrad in her droptop BMW cruising around Los Angeles to Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten."

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $74 (originally $99)

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

We Wore What Crop Sweatshirt

We Wore What Crop Sweatshirt - Nordstrom, $35 (originally $58)
We Wore What Crop Sweatshirt - Nordstrom, $35 (originally $58)

We Wore What's cute crop sweatshirt will keep you comfortable and warm during those chilly summer nights.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $35 (originally $58)

Nike Swoosh City Ready Sports Bra

Nike Swoosh City Ready Sports Bra - Nordstrom, $45 (originally $75)
Nike Swoosh City Ready Sports Bra - Nordstrom, $45 (originally $75)

Nike's leek sports bra has a crop design and provides breathable comfort while you complete your cardio workouts.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $45 (originally $75)

Off-White Logo Bucket Hat with Removable Visor

Off-White Logo Bucket Hat with Removable Visor - Nordstrom, $336 (originally $560)
Off-White Logo Bucket Hat with Removable Visor - Nordstrom, $336 (originally $560)

Keep the sun out of your eyes and off your face this summer with this Off-White logo-printed bucket hat has a snap-in visor printed with the words 'keep safe.'

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $336 (originally $560)

Nars Mini Oil-Infused Lip Tint Duo

Nars Mini Oil-Infused Lip Tint Duo - Nordstrom, $13 (originally $24)
Nars Mini Oil-Infused Lip Tint Duo - Nordstrom, $13 (originally $24)

This limited-edition, oil-infused lip tints will keep your lips moisturized with a pop of colour.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $13 (originally $24)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • The #1 Unhealthiest Diet You Should Never Try, According to a Dietitian

    Atkins, Keto, Nutrisystem, South Beach, WW—the list of different types of diets is truly endless. But the question is: Which one, if any, is right for you?Whether you're trying to lose weight or clean up your diet for other health reasons, picking a new diet to follow can feel overwhelming—and some are misleading. In fact, there are many fad diets that you shouldn't even bother trying because they could cause more damage to your physical and mental health in the long run. (Related: 15 Underrated Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work)Alyssa Pike, RD and manager of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council, explains what the unhealthiest diet may look like for you. Here are some of the potential red flags when picking out a new approach:What's the difference between crash dieting and sustainable weight loss?While there's no concrete definition of crash dieting, it's often described as a "quick fix" that only lasts for a week or so, Pike says. It may also involve extreme calorie restriction, omission of certain foods or even entire food groups, and even be marketed as a "detox." Not only is this type of dieting inconsistent, but it can also be dangerous.Following a diet such as the Mediterranean style diet, for example, allows for a diversity of foods and doesn't call for major calorie restriction. Instead, it encourages the consumption of a range of healthy, calorie-rich foods, including beans, fatty fish (think salmon), and nuts. This type of diet can not only help you shed some pounds, but it also keeps your heart healthy, supports your immune system, and may even reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes."The opposite of crash dieting's often chaotic experience is a more flexible approach that focuses on long-term health and often has other goals in mind than just trying to reduce the number on the scale," Pike says.So, what's the unhealthiest diet you could follow?The answer? There's not only one."Any rigid diet that relies on lots of external rules for when, what, and how much to eat and promotes a pass/fail mentality is the worst type of diet," Pike says. She also mentions how long-term consequences associated with fad diets include binge eating, disordered eating, intense fear and anxiety around eating, social isolation, and even the development of an eating disorder."Fad diets are not benign," she says. "What might start as an innocent attempt to lose weight can become isolating or obsessive, which is why engaging in dieting behaviors also increases the risk of eating pathology and eating disorders."What's the healthiest diet to follow?Again, there's no one right answer here. Instead, the healthiest diet to follow is one that makes the most sense for you and isn't difficult to maintain long-term."Ideally, this way of eating is nourishing, satisfying, and contains a wide variety of foods that meet your calorie and nutrient needs," Pike says. "The bottom line is that nutrition is highly individualized. There is never going to be one diet that fits all."Get even more healthy tips straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter!

  • How to make restaurant-worthy spring pea potstickers

    If you're someone who looks forwards to Saturday mornings at the farmers market, then chances are you also appreciate a dish that can bring all of that beautifully bright produce to life. Spring brings a bounty of fruits and vegetables, like ramps, fiddlehead ferns and stinging nettles. But some...

  • Kimmel on the pipeline hack: ‘If you mess with America you will get $5m’

    Kimmel on the pipeline hack: ‘If you mess with America you will get $5m’Late-night hosts discuss the ransomware attack, the CDC’s new no-mask guidance and GOP fealty to Trump Jimmy Kimmel: ‘The pipeline is back up and running, a gas crisis has been averted at least for the time being, but we do have a shortage of dipping sauce.’ Photograph: YouTube

  • This Is Why There's A Huge Chicken Shortage, Tyson Says

    There's a major chicken shortage all across the country, affecting your favorite fast-food chains and restaurants and their wings, tenders, sandwiches, and more.This chicken shortage got me losing my mind😭 https://t.co/eb8WbbExOK— HBCU Anime✊🏾🔥 (@HbcuAnime) May 13, 2021It started in February, and places like Bojangles and KFC are feeling the heat—and now we know why. Tyson, the world's second-largest processor of chicken, beef, and pork, says it's all due to the high demand right now, but also because of its roosters.Related: 7 New Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches Everyone Is Talking AboutThe company switched its male roosters earlier this year, but ultimately there have been fewer eggs and lower hatch rates. It estimates the problem accounts for about 50% of the shortage issue, according to the New York Post. "We're changing out a [type of] male that, quite frankly, we made a bad decision on," Tyson's chief operating officer and group president of Poultry, Donnie King, said during an analyst call on Monday.A spokesperson then followed up with CNN and noted that it chose the new type of rooster because of characteristics that could improve offspring chicken's meat quality. Those roosters are now being replaced by the old ones, which is a time-consuming process. CNN says the company has not shared what will happen to the roosters that didn't meet the demand.Other factors like the extreme popularity of fast-food chicken sandwiches and even the recent winter storms in Texas have jammed supply as well. And chicken items aren't the only things missing at places like McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, and other chains right now. Here are 5 Shortages Affecting Fast-Food Chains Right Now.To get all the latest news about your favorite fast-food chain delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Emily Ratajkowski looks ready for summer in a flowy white dress and these ultra-popular $65 sneakers

    Get the model-approved look.

  • How Halston Star Krysta Rodriguez Became Liza Minnelli

    The actress makes a dazzling transformation in the new Netflix series about the life of the fashion designer, premiering May 14.

  • Eight things you may not know about the Faroe Islands

    Eight things you may not know about the Faroe Islands. On the green list and with direct flights from Edinburgh starting in July, the dramatic archipelago is again on the tourist radar

  • McDonald's Just Made This Big Policy Change at Company-Owned Restaurants

    McDonald's has announced this week that it will be raising the minimum hourly wage for its workers at corporate-owned locations. The decision comes as the fast-food industry continues to struggle with labor shortages that are slowing down the post-pandemic recovery.The chain announced in a press release on Thursday that it will increase entry-level wages for crew members to $11–$17 per hour, depending on location. Starting salaries for shift managers will be increased to $15–$20 per hour. These increases will boost salaries by about 10% and are expected to roll out in the upcoming months.RELATED: NYC Mayor Calls For a Boycott Of This Popular Fast-Casual Chain"Our first value is taking care of our people, and today we are rewarding our hardworking employees in McDonald-owned restaurants for serving our communities," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA. "These actions further our commitment to offering one of the leading pay and benefits packages in the industry."The changes will affect some 36,500 employees in 650 locations. McDonald's owns about 5% of its U.S. restaurants, while the rest are owned and operated by its vast network of franchisees. Pay increases at those locations are up to individual operators.But even The National Owners Association (NOA), a major independent association of McDonald's franchisees, advised its members in a letter this week to "do whatever it takes" to keep their restaurants staffed. NOA's board said franchisees would need to invest more in pay and benefits for their employees—even if it means having to increase menu prices as a result.The new pay raise still won't bring the minimum wage to $15 at all locations. According to the press release, some restaurants have or will reach an average rate of $15 an hour this year, while others will get there by 2024, the company said.But McDonald's workers are tired of waiting. The group behind the Fight For $15 movement, which is demanding a fair minimum wage for all McDonald's employees, said it won't back down."We know McDonald's can afford to raise pay to $15/hr for every single employee, not just some employees at corporate-owned and operated stores," Fight for $15 said in a statement viewed by Business Insider. "We're ready to continue our fight to win $15 for every worker across the country. "The group is organizing a strike at McDonald's locations in 15 major cities across the country on May 19. For more, check out McDonald's Is Standing Behind This Decision That's Disappointed Customers, and don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • This Tea Makes Your Hair Healthier, Science Says

    You already know that drinking tea has amazing health benefits, like lowering blood pressure, boosting metabolism, and sharpening brain function. (Turns out it also makes a great bath soak.) Now, a new report reveals how drenching your hair in black tea may deliver faster growth, greater shine, and richer color… and might even make gray hairs vanish.If you love developing simple, all-natural beauty treatments, this may be your next one to try. Healthline reports that black tea hair rinse is a fascinating method that's been utilized for centuries to fortify hair health. That's thanks to the oxidized leaves of the camellia sinensis plant when they release tannins, which is an antioxidant that neutralizes cell-damaging free radicals.RELATED: The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone To Take Right NowThe same antioxidant effect is said to be healthy for the skin of the scalp, while black tea's caffeine content is said to potentially stimulate hair growth. Combined, these attributes might make healthy hair grow faster, while the caffeine is also said to block the activation of a hormone that can cause hair loss, which can occur in both men and women due to the shifts in hormone levels that occur with age.Healthline explains that a study on human skin samples demonstrated how applying caffeine and testosterone increased keratin (protein) production and lengthened the hair-producing phase of hair growth. Meanwhile, another study resulted in a similar outcome when a topical liquid caffeine solution was applied (though that study was sponsored by the solution's manufacturer).And, a black tea hair rinse may hydrate the hair to promote more shine and may even infuse gray hairs with temporary color. However, it's worth mentioning that the black tea rinse may also cause some drying to the hair or scalp, especially if it's left to sit too long (an hour, max)—but, says licensed esthetician Kaye Bennett, soaking the tea in water prior to application lessens any possible concerns. Plus, Bennett says, "Applying tea bags directly over the eyes for styes and puffiness has been recommended for ages. The scalp is much tougher skin than the eyes."Note while a black tea hair rinse probably isn't an ideal method for anyone with lighter-colored hair… if you're curious to try a black tea hair rinse at home, here are the steps:Consider starting with a low black tea amount, like a single tea bag, to ensure the amount isn't too aggressive to start.Boil water just as you would for regular tea, and steep the tea in it. Then, allow it to cool to a temperature that's comfortable to the skin's touch.The day before you want to try the black tea rinse on your hair, test a small area on the hand or the arm to ensure there's no reaction. Allow plenty of time for the tea tonic to sit, even as much as an hour. Rinse the sample patch and allow a day to ensure you're in the clear.The next day, go through the same preparations—and make sure the tea has cooled plenty!—before you situate yourself over a bathtub or sink and pour the tea over your head. (Be sure to have an old towel nearby to wipe up any spills, since black tea can stain some surfaces.)Allow the tea to sit anywhere from two minutes to an hour (but do keep in mind that the longer you leave it, the more skin- and hair-drying effect it can have).Rinse thoroughly, and consider waiting a day or two to shampoo to avoid any possible interactions between the tea and your hair cleansing or conditioning products.Get daily wellness news you can use from the Eat This, Not That! newsletter. Also keep reading:One Major Effect Driving Coffee Has on Your Liver, According To ExpertsThe #1 Best Tea for Fat Loss, According To NutritionistsThese Are the Worst Types of Coffee for Your Heart Health, Science Says

  • 'Big Brother' Season 23 Is Going to Be Very Different From Last Season

    The CBS series (and host Julie) are coming back really soon.

  • Your Body Needs a Facial, Too — and Kopari’s Latest Launch Is the Ultimate Treat

    Cellulite, acne, large pores, and uneven texture vanish with every application.

  • 5 Swimsuit Trends That Will Rule Summer 2021

    The countdown to summer is on.

  • Aches, be gone! This $55 kneeler seat will alleviate pain while gardening

    "The perfect garden helper."

  • My husband wants a threesome. I don’t. What can I do?

    My husband wants a threesome. I don’t. What can I do?I’m guessing it’s with a partner who suits him, rather than you, says Annalisa Barbieri. Remember what you want matters, too ‘Marriage and long relationships are about compromise, but not to the point of unhappiness.’ Illustration: Lo Cole/The Guardian

  • 'Miracle pillow' helps alleviate neck, back and shoulder pain — and it's on sale for $58

    It has thousands of five-star reviews.

  • This Princess Diana ‘70s Trend Is Making an Unexpected Comeback — and It’s Selling Out Fast

    Plus, it’s really comfortable.

  • Amanda Wakeley fashion label falls into administration

    Amanda Wakeley fashion label falls into administration. Brand behind Theresa May’s ‘trousergate’ and a favourite of Princess Diana feels Covid impact

  • The Worst Beer to Drink This Summer, According to an Expert

    Summer is quickly approaching, and this year, there's a lot to be excited about. As more people are being vaccinated and we continue to put the woes of summer 2020 behind us, there will be plenty of opportunities to (safely) enjoy a few beers with family and friends. If you're someone who is trying to stay on track with a weight-loss goal this summer, or you just want to make healthier drink choices, it can be a challenge to choose the right beer.Although research has shown that mild consumption of alcohol should not lead to weight gain, there are still plenty of beers that are extremely high in sugar and calories. (Unlike any of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now!)We were curious about which beers might be worth avoiding this summer and which ones were safe, so we asked an expert to help us out.The worst beer to drink this summer is…Bud Light Lime-A-Rita Per can (8 oz): 220 calories, 29.1 g carbs, 8% ABV "This one is confusing because it comes from Bud 'Light,' but the worst choice of beer is Bud Light's Lime-A-Rita," says Laura Burak MS, RD, CDN, founder of Laura Burak Nutrition, and author of Slim Down with Smoothies. It's important to not be fooled by Bud Light's name, because the Lime-A-Rita isn't very "light" at all."Although it is in the beer category, it's really a sugary margarita in a can," says Burak.These beers aren't bad every now and then, but the calories and sugar content can add up if it's your summer drink of choice."One of these 300-500 calorie beers is like the equivalent of a typical meal or snack I would recommend to a client so if you are adding this many calories in the form of beverages to your diet, you can easily add calories and sugary carbs that may impede you from moving closer to your health goals," Burak notes.Looking for more tips to help you reach those weight-loss goals? Learn how to fire up your metabolism and lose weight the smart way.What should you drink instead?When it comes to alcohol, moderation is always key."Alcohol, in general, is not a nutritious food, adds extra calories, and can lead to unhealthy habits after drinking (disrupted sleep, dehydration, lack of motivation the next day, cravings for junk food, etc.)," says Burak. This is why it's helpful to stick to one or two cans of beer at a time.If you're reaching for the beer, Burak suggests something that falls below 100 calories."Go for one of the lighter varieties like Bud Select 55, Michelob Ultra, Heineken Light, and Corona Light," she suggests.When you're out and about this summer, you can still enjoy a crisp beer in the sun while maintaining your weight-loss goals. The key is sticking to a light beer with less sugar, and drinking just one or two at a time. Now, time to get sipping!

  • A pint and a madras in a hurricane: is this my first trip to the pub or an endurance event?

    A pint and a madras in a hurricane: is this my first trip to the pub or an endurance event?We couldn’t hear each other because of the 40mph winds and spent most of the night trying to pin down flyaway poppadoms ‘The pub visit was preceded by a series of weather updates on our WhatsApp group.’ Illustration: Steven Gregor/The Guardian

  • ‘Fully booked’ reminds us that we’re not all that unique after all

    ‘Fully booked’ reminds us that we’re not all that unique after allI can’t get a pub bench, a lido swim or a lunchtime mani – but there’s something refreshing about being reminded of how similar we can be ‘Tickets to shows by international artists no one’s heard of? Sold out.’ Photograph: Getty Images