Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this Free People sweater— and it's 44% off right now

Anyone else cold? We sure are, which is why we think it's the perfect time to stock up on cozy sweaters for the frigid months ahead.

One of the standout items from Nordstrom's sale section this week is Free People's My Only Sunshine Sweater, currently on sale for 44 per cent off.

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts, and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale additions so you don’t have to.

Free People's My Only Sunshine Sweater - Nordstrom, $60 (originally $108)

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $60 (originally $108)

This chunky sweater can pull together a chic look for hanging out at home or heading into the office.

It features a mock neck, with a high-low fit and looks great with a pair of jeans or a skirt. It comes in two colours: chocolate merlot and lilac.

Promising reviews

The Free People sweater has earned a 3.9-star rating with more than 130 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers who have called it a "gorgeous chunky knit."

"I can dress it up with skirts and pants, and it looks so casual and cool with jeans. I have received so many compliments," said one reviewer.

"Love the look of this sweater and the lilac colour is gorgeous," added another shopper.

"This is beautiful and I want to get in another colour!" raved another reviewer.

Looking for more Nordstrom sale section finds? Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

Wayf x Emma Rose Tipsy Convertible Neck Bustier Top - Nordstrom, $45 (originally $69)

This gorgeous sculpted and gathered bustier bodice has a peplum style with a sweetheart neckline. The sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulders for two completely different looks.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $45 (originally $69)

Sweaty Betty Goddess 7/8 Workout Leggings - Nordstrom, $65 (originally $108)

These eye-catching leggings will make sure you can take on leg day. These Sweaty Betty leggings are designed with a contouring high-rise waist.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $65 (originally $108)

Zella Gen Long Sleeve Performance T-Shirt - Nordstrom, $40 (originally $49)

Zella's long sleeve performance shirt has a relaxed fit that makes it easy to make moves at the gym. It is also made of moisture-wicking, quick-drying material.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $40 (originally $49)

Topshop Ripped Dad Jeans - Nordstrom, $56 (originally $80)

These slouchy, stylish, nonstretch jeans are designed in a faded wash look with knee rips.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $56 (originally $80)

Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress - Nordstrom, $99 (originally $148)

Take this dress from the office to date night. Add a blazer during the day for a more professional look and then add some statement jewelry for a night out. This dress is currently marked down by 33 per cent and comes in nine different colours.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $99 (originally $148)

Steve Madden Tava Over the Knee Boot - Nordstrom, $70 (originally $135)

You can wear these over-the-knee boots all year long. This microsuede boot has a timeless look that is perfect for any season.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $70 (originally $135)

Topshop Women's Oversize Grandad Cardigan - Nordstrom, $47 (originally $67)

If you're looking for the perfect oversized cardigan, look no further! Topshop's oversized grandad cardigan brings all the coziness made from super soft materials.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $47 (originally $67)

