Nordstrom shoppers say these booties are 'just perfect' — and they're on sale for 60% off

Vince Camuto Gradina Block Heel Bootie - Nordstrom, $60 (originally $150)

Spring weather can be confusing — it can go from being chilly to summer temperatures in a matter of days. While it might not be the time for open-toed shoes just yet, there are plenty of cute options to rock instead.

Spring is the season of playful outfits. Boots are super versatile and can be mixed and matched with almost any outfit in your closet.

Heel booties are a great go-to pair of shoes and they look great with jeans with a cute top that has fun ruffled details.

Vince Camuto's Gradina Block Heel Bootie is one of the standout items from the Nordstrom sale selection this week, and they are 60 per cent off right now.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $60 (originally $150)

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and have spent some time combing through the latest additions to the sale section, so you don’t have to.

This week's top-rated editor pick is Vince Camuto's Gradina Block Heel Bootie, which is currently marked down by 60 per cent — and comes in two different colours.

These stacked block heels add a little hint of Western intrigue to an abbreviated bootie that completes any look. These booties will help your feet avoid all the rain that comes with April because they have a 3 1/2" heel to keep you above those puddles.

These block heels make them more comfortable to run errands around town in. You can wear them with a playful spring dress or jeans and a cute T-shirt.

Promising reviews

These stylish booties have earned a 4-star rating with more than 200 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, who have called them "the perfect bootie."

"I have these in multiple colorus. These are my favourite bootie ever. Block heels are sturdy and not too high but still high enough = just perfect. The toe box is perfect width and the pointy toe completely elongates the line," one happy customer said. "I want in every single colour possible."

"Added the perfect bootie to our shoe collection!" another shopper wrote in their review.

"These are sooo cute and stylish! Some of the reviews had me nervous to buy them but they fit me great and I’ve had no issues with them rubbing on my ankles. I think I’ll buy another colour. Great for work or with jeans! Highly recommend!" another happy customer wrote.

"You need these. I get compliments every time I wear these. I wish they had these in all black again," a customer wrote in their five-star review.

However, some customers had noted that the booties are painful and can rub on your ankles.

"I’m pretty sure Lucifer himself designed these shoes. They are so painful - they rub on your ankles and on the sides of your toes! I wore them for about 4 hours yesterday and will never wear them again. Unfortunate because they look soo cute but I can’t put myself through this again," one customer warned.

"Loved the bootie, but it didn’t work for me. My heel slipped out of bootie with each step. I know there are cushions and such that can help with that issue, but I felt my toes might be forced into the tip of the boot," another customer added.

