Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with these Kate Spade earrings— and they're on sale for 40% off

Kate Spade's mini small square semiprecious stone stud earrings - Nordstrom, $23 (originally $38)

Accessories can easily elevate and transform any look, making them a great option to gift this holiday season.

That's why one of the standout items from Nordstrom's sale selection this week is Kate Spade's Mini Small Square Semiprecious Stone Stud Earrings, which are currently 40 per cent off.

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale section additions, so you don’t have to.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $23 (originally $38)

These stud earrings feature gorgeous stones that catch and reflect the light. They feature 14-karat gold filled posts and have just enough sparkle to make a statement.

Promising reviews

These earrings have earned a 4.4-star rating with more than 590 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers who have called them "more beautiful than I even dreamed of."

"Great everyday earrings to wear to work. I have three pair in different colours," said one reviewer.

"Lovely sparkle. These pick up the colours of what I'm wearing and are a very good size," added another shopper.

Looking for more Nordstrom sale section finds? Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

Free People Jordan Jacket - Nordstrom, $77 (originally $128)

This casual jacket is perfect for those colder days where you just want to lounge around and be cozy. It comes in two different colours and it's currently marked down by 40 per cent.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $77 (originally $128)

Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring - Nordstrom, $12 (originally $44)

This 14-karat gold-plated ring is the perfect gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list this year and it's currently marked down by 72 per cent.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $12 (originally $44)

Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot - Nordstrom, $100 (originally $150)

You can never have too many pairs of boots for the winter and it's even better when they're on sale. This waterproof leather boot features a side zip closure and a wide buckle strap.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100 (originally $150)

Free People Milo Tunic Sweater - Nordstrom, $89 (originally $148)

Free People's Milo Tunic Sweater gives all the winter chic vibes and it's the perfect option for a classic, cozy look.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $89 (originally $148)

Steve Madden Tava Over the Knee Boot - Nordstrom, $90 (originally $150)

This microsuede boot has a flared block heel and pairs well with a pair of jeans, skirt and mini dresses.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $90 (originally $150)

BP. Oversize Chiffon Scrunchie - Nordstrom, $4 (originally $10)

There's just something about an oversized scrunchy that transforms any regular ponytail look. This scrunchy comes in a cute blue colour and it's currently marked down by 60 per cent.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $4 (originally $10)

BLANKNYC Faux Shearling with Faux Leather Trim Bomber Jacket - Nordstrom, $50 (originally $98)

This faux shearling bomber jacket features faux leather details and it's 49 per cent off the original price.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $98)

GLAMGLOW Get Unready with Me Set - Nordstrom, $13 (originally $19)

Glamglow's get unready with me set comes with a trio of deep cleanse sheet masks that will have your skin glowing in just three minutes.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $13 (originally $19)

Nordstrom 2ct Trillion Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings - Nordstrom, $18 (originally $46)

These stud earrings are a great stocking stuffer and they are currently marked down by 60 per cent.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $18 (originally $46)

