Nordstrom shoppers love this lace sleeve blouse — and it's on sale for just $48

CeCe Lace Sleeve Stretch Cape Blouse - Nordstrom, $48 (originally $69)

When it comes to work attire, many people are leaning towards laid back, but still on-trend, fashion as they head back to work this spring.

Whether you're back in the office or still working from home and having to look professional from the waist up, it always feels better to purchase fashionable workwear when it's on sale.

That's why one of the standout items from Nordstrom's sale section this week is the CeCe Lace Sleeve Stretch Cape Blouse, currently on sale for $48.

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts, and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale additions so you don’t have to.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $48 (originally $69)

This lace sleeve blouse from CeCe is the perfect addition to your work wardrobe. It has an elegant look and charming, lace-laden sleeves.

The lace sleeve stretch cape blouse is currently marked down by 30 per cent and comes in rich black, cupid pink and lush green.

Promising reviews

The CeCe Lace Sleeve Stretch Cape Blouse has earned a 4.2-star rating from more than 160 shoppers who have called it "simple and very cute."

"I love the colour black and have been looking for a very long for something like this," said one reviewer. "I am pleased with this top. It can be used worn for formal as well as casual dressing."

"Love this so so much. This blouse is pretty and comfortable at the same time. The material is stretchy. You can wear it to work, to go on a date, and even to a friend’s dinner party," raved another.

Looking for more Nordstrom sale section finds? Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

City Chic Magnolia Floral Print Dress - Nordstrom, $69 (originally $99)

This dress is super functional because you can wear it to work and head straight to date night. It has fluttering sleeves and a cute defining waist tie.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $69 (originally $99)

BB Dakota Fields of Gold Shift Dress - Nordstrom, $48 (originally $69)

There's something extra special about a little black dress. You can let your accessories and shoes be the star of the show while knowing you can always rely on this dress and it's puffy sleeves.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $48 (originally $69)

French Connection Whisper Ruffle Strap Minidress - Nordstrom, $104 (originally $148)

French Connection's Whisper Ruffle Strap Minidress is giving modern romance vibes. The frilly straps add a little extra touch to a sleek, tailored look.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $104 (originally $148)

Owe You One Sleeveless Jumpsuit - Nordstrom, $55 (originally $79)

This jumpsuit has a cinched, figure-flattering waist and streamlined silhouette. You can dress it down with a pair of sneakers while running errands or strap on a pair of colourful heels for a whole different look.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $55 (originally $79)

Miranda Platform Ankle Strap Sandal - Nordstrom, $59 (originally $90)

These aren't your ordinary heels. They have a chunky, architectural heel and low platform with an ankle-strap. These shoes are '70s-inspired and come in six fun designs.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $59 (originally $90)

Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Crop Straight Leg Crop - Nordstrom, $63 (originally $89)

Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Crop Jeans are inspired by the '90s and have a high waist to show off your curves.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $63 (originally $89)

Free People It Takes Two Long Sleeve Minidress - Nordstrom, $89 (originally $148)

Free People's It Takes Two Minidress is a fun piece for the spring. It's designed with different geo prints and has a swingy style with a neckline cutout and open back.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $89 (originally $148)

Becca Driftwoold Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit - Nordstrom, $83 (originally $118)

The crochet look is in this season and this swimsuit gives you a chance to embrace the trend. It has a beachy texture with a plunge neckline and figure-enhancing paneling.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $83 (originally $118)

Our Place Always Pan Set - Nordstrom, $116 (originally $145)

You can't go wrong with an Always Pan. This stylish, beautiful pan can help you motivate yourself to get in the kitchen and cook up a homemade meal.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $116 (originally $145)

