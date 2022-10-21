This 'holy grail' Lancôme mascara is 'perfect' — and it's on sale at Nordstrom

Lancôme Lash Idôle Volumizing Mascara - Nordstrom, $28 (originally $37)

With so many options, it can be tricky to find one mascara that does it all — but Nordstrom shoppers are raving about one Lancôme mascara (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) that seemingly fits the bill. The best part? It's currently on sale.

$28 CAD $37 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $20 USD $27 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Promising reviews

Lancôme's Lash Idôle Volumizing Mascara has more than 13,000 reviews and a 4,7-star average rating from shoppers who have called it "the perfect mascara."

"I will NEVER buy another mascara! This is the BEST mascara ever. It's in the brush material; even application, clump-free, separating, and still, a full, natural but polished look," wrote one shopper. "I've yet to have to remove a clump. Finally, the perfect mascara."

"Lancôme makes the very best mascaras in the world! I have tried new mascaras when they launch but I always go back to Lancôme," echoed another. "There are several other mascaras made by Lancôme that I love but this is my absolute, all time, holy grail mascara."

With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts, and have spent some time combing through the latest Nordstrom sale additions so you don’t have to.

Check out more of our favourite deals of the week below.

